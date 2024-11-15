DOGE Chiefs Musk, Ramaswamy List Possible Areas for Cutting Gov’t Waste

( Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will take over a new effort to make the government more efficient.

President-elect Donald Trump’s new “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE, is a government efficiency effort that has turned a public spotlight onto government waste and duplication in a way not done for years.

While journalists and nonprofits have been writing about examples of government waste during that time, very little of it actually got much attention.

Musk created a DOGE account on X where he is asking followers for suggestions.

The site also said it was accepting applications to staff the department, which technically will have a mere advisory role and not official government authority, likely working with official government agencies like the Office of Personnel Management and the Office of Management and Budget.

Only those with verified “blue check” X accounts were able to communicate directly with the DOGE account, however, which may have been a way of suggesting that X-owner Musk issued the post as a joke more than a genuine hiring call.

We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators. We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting. If that’s… — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 14, 2024

Aside from lopping off entire agencies, here are some examples of controversial federal spending that, based on Musk and Ramaswamy’s recent comments, could be in the line of fire for coming cuts: