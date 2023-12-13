‘Diva’ Don Lemon Comes of Age, Admits Watching Conservative Shows

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Don Lemon, the disgraced former CNN host, revealed a stark departure from traditional media outlets since leaving the network earlier this year.

In an interview with Puck News, Lemon said he turned his back on corporate media after his CNN firing, favoring podcasts hosted by Patrick Bet-David and Ben Shapiro, both known for their conservative viewpoints.

“Since leaving corporate media I cut the cord,” Likely referring to his former employer, CNN, among others.

“I have an extensive, eclectic streaming palate now,” Lemon added, listing the PBD Podcast and the Ben Shapiro Show as two of his primary choices.

Notably, Lemon acknowledged the conservative nature of Bet-David’s podcast and expressed interest in Shapiro’s pro-Israel views.

Lemon highlighted other non-traditional news sources he follows, including Piers Morgan Uncensored, Pod Save America, and the New York Times’s the Daily.

This admission from Lemon came after his high-profile exit from CNN, marked by allegations of “diva-like” behavior in the workplace.

Lemon also faced backlash for comments widely perceived as misogynistic directed at former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley regarding age. “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” he said in reference to Haley.

Former CNN CEO Chris Licht, who later faced his own departure, had announced Lemon’s commitment to “formal training” following the controversial remarks against Haley.

“I sat down with Don and had a frank and meaningful conversation,” Licht said, as reported by ABC 15. “He has agreed to participate in formal training, as well as continuing to listen and learn. We take this situation very seriously.”

However, Lemon took to Twitter on April 24 to announce his firing by CNN, expressing his shock at the alleged lack of direct communications from his superiors.

“I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned,” Lemon said.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” he added.