Quantcast
Sunday, September 29, 2024

‘The Acolyte,’ Disney’s Quarter-Billion-Dollar Woke Disaster, Gets Canned

Show's star claimed that hostile reactions began as soon as the show was announced, characterizing the backlash as 'hyper-conservative bigotry..'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) The Walt Disney Company has faced another setback with its latest Star Wars project, The Acolyte, which was recently canceled following a controversial debut that included show-runners touting its reimagining of the Jedi as lesbian witches.

Initial false reports indicated the show cost around $180 million, but tax documents filed by Disney’s UK branch revealed that the company actually spent close to $230 million on the show.

This significant financial investment resulted in a series met with an abysmal 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and struggled to maintain viewership as producer Kathleen Kennedy continued the trend of mutilating beloved intellectual properties like Star Wars.

Despite the show’s poor reception, the cancellation ignited a wave of criticism from far-left media outlets, such as The Mary Sue, which claimed the backlash was fueled by “angry dudebros.”

In reality, The Acolyte only had three episodes that cracked Nielsen’s Top 10 originals chart, indicating a lack of interest and support among viewers.

Amandla Stenberg, the show’s star, expressed her disappointment on Instagram, attributing the cancellation to what she described as a “targeted attack” from the alt-right. She claimed that hostile reactions began as soon as the show was announced, characterizing the backlash as “hyper-conservative bigotry.”

Kennedy, the current head of Lucasfilm and believed to be the successor-in-waiting for Disney CEO Bob Iger, has previously echoed this sentiment. She has implied that the male-dominated fanbase was to blame for Star Wars’s struggles since Disney acquired the franchise for $5 billion—rather than blaming attempts to market the movies to a different audience while alienating and insulting those established fans.

In a New York Times interview, Kennedy complained that working as a woman in Star Wars could be “terrifying” because of the “male-dominated” fanbase.

Kennedy also faced backlash for wearing a “The Force is Female” shirt at a film festival in 2018. In the Star Wars universe, the Force is “a mysterious energy field created by life that binds the galaxy together,” balancing both good and evil, encompassing all characters, regardless of gender.

Despite its massive potential, The Acolyte failed to resonate with audiences. Set in the largely unexplored High Republic Era, the series, directed by Leslye Headland, lacked depth, an exciting plot, and character development, missing the mark of what has traditionally captivated Star Wars fans.

With multiple films and series slated for release in the coming years, “The House of Mouse” may need to reconsider its approach to the Star Wars franchise. The cancellation of The Acolyte signals a potential shift in strategy as the company navigates a divided fanbase and seeks to restore its beloved intellectual property.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lawmakers Investigate Soros ‘Shortcut’ to Buying Radio Stations Before Election
Next article
Longshoreman Strike Looms Over an Inflation-Addled Economy

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com