Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Dismissed Juror in Trump Case Already Giving Interviews to Left-Wing Media

'I don’t like him...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kara McGee speaks to members of the media outside Manhattan criminal court, Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in New York. McGee, who works in cybersecurity, said she made eye contact with Trump after she told the judge that it would be hard for her to be a juror due to her work schedule. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) As the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump unfolded, the legacy media was quick to seize the opportunity for views and clicks by interviewing one of the dismissed jurors. 

CNN, known for its left-wing stance and anti-Trump sentiments, released on Monday an interview with Kara McGee, a New York woman who underwent vetting as a potential juror in Trump’s trial.

Seemingly attempting to mimic the scenery of a red carpet at an awards ceremony, CNN anchor Laura Coates introduced McGee as a star during Monday’s broadcast.

“Everyone was so eager to understand what it was like to even be called for jury duty today. When did you realize this was the Trump trial?” Coates asked McGee.

Initially expecting to be awestruck by Trump, McGee began by recounting her impression of the former president, soon followed by critical remarks. 

“I don’t like him,” McGee asserted. “I don’t approve of what he did as president, but the right to a fair trial is extremely important.” 

Earlier in the interview, she reflected, “I had never seen him in person before. You see him sitting there and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s just a guy. He’s just a dude.’” 

McGee attributed her dismissal to her work schedule and characterized Trump as a “larger-than-life public figure.” 

Trump currently faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. 

Revived by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the case has drawn widespread criticism for its perceived weaknesses and flaws. 

