Quantcast
Tuesday, February 25, 2025

DeSantis Says ‘Florida Was DOGE before DOGE Was Cool’

'We in the state of Florida take pride in how we run things...''

Posted by Editor 3
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis / PHOTO: Orlando Sentinel via AP

(Steve Wilson, The Center Square) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Monday that creates the state’s likeness of the federal Department of Government Efficiency.

The executive order mandates the creation of an efficiency department at the governor’s Office of Policy and Budget. The role will be to use publicly available information to identify and report unnecessary spending in county and municipal governments, the state’s K-12 and higher education systems, and recommend in a report legislative reforms to deal with waste in both state and local governments.

The report will be due by Sept. 30.

Each agency will also be required to have its own DOGE team that will utilize technological tools such as artificial intelligence to not only find efficiencies, but will also find any federal grants “that are inconsistent with the policies of this state” and return those funds to the federal government.

DeSantis made the remarks at a news conference in Tampa, where he spoke about how the state has eliminated regulations, reduced spending and paid down long-term debt.

“We in the state of Florida take pride in how we run things,” DeSantis said “I say we were DOGE before DOGE was cool because if you look at the way we manage things and compare us to a state like New York, which is our closest competitor in terms of population although it used to be that they had more people than us and now we have millions more people than New York does yet the state of New York’s budget is over twice the size of the state of Florida’s.

“When we people come down here, they tell me you have better services, roads, schools, all this other stuff. So something is happening with that money because I know they’re taxing a lot of people for it, but we do things differently down here.”

DeSantis said the state has been one of the nation’s leaders when it comes to efficient government, but could do more.

The second-term Republican governor did line-item veto $949.6 million worth of projects in last year’s budget. He says his administration found $3.8 billion in savings in last year’s outlay and has eliminated dozens of unnecessary boards and lifted needless regulations.

Florida also has top-level marks from the credit rating agencies such as Standard and Poors and Moody’s.

He praised Elon Musk’s work with DOGE and said that examining the role and scope of the federal government is a task that had not been tended to for many decades.

“This bureaucracy has grown to massive proportions, the money is gets done in there is basically on autopilot as Congress does things like continuing resolutions and ominibus bills and nobody reads this stuff,” DeSantis said. “This needed to be reined in.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: OKC Bomb Investigator Died 3 Years Ago; Listen to the Last Interview He Ever Gave

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com