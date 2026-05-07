DeSantis Pokes Fun at SPLC Lawsuit Against New Congressional Maps

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The lawsuit challenging Florida’s newly signed congressional map is being led by a group now facing legal troubles of its own, including allegations of fraud and money laundering.

The group is none other than the left-wing attack dog Southern Poverty Law Center, which launched the legal challenge Tuesday alongside fellow left-wing organizations Southern Coalition for Social Justice and Democracy Defenders Fund.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after a federal grand jury indicted the SPLC on six counts of wire fraud, four counts of making false statements to a federally insured bank and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche alleged the SPLC paid more than $3 million to at least eight informants embedded within groups such as the National Alliance and Aryan Nations.

These payments were part of an effort to stoke racial hatred and create the appearance of widespread extremism in the country, Blanche said.

Despite those accusations, the SPLC touted its lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s new congressional map, which is expected to benefit Republicans in four congressional districts.

DeSantis mocked the lawsuit, saying he was glad “to see the SPLC is not on our side!”

We have been sued on the new congressional map by groups represented by lawyers from… …the Southern Poverty Law Center. Glad to see the SPLC is *not* on our side! pic.twitter.com/UTheVWN30Y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 6, 2026

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Florida and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

The groups argue DeSantis’s congressional map violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendments, which prohibit lawmakers from drawing maps to favor a political party.

DeSantis, however, said the map changes were not a response to ongoing redistricting fights in states such as California and Virginia.

Speaking to Fox News in April, he argued the issue dates back to concerns raised during his first term, including disputes over population growth and racial gerrymandering.

Tonight, I joined Laura Ingraham on Fox News to discuss Florida’s redistricting efforts. pic.twitter.com/CxpmDzSy7b — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 27, 2026

He also pointed to Supreme Court rulings striking down race-based districting practices as unconstitutional.

The SPLC is seeking a court order blocking the new map, reinstating Florida’s 2022 congressional map and forcing the state to pay legal costs and expenses incurred through the lawsuit.