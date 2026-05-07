Thursday, May 7, 2026

DeSantis Pokes Fun at SPLC Lawsuit Against New Congressional Maps

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The lawsuit challenging Florida’s newly signed congressional map is being led by a group now facing legal troubles of its own, including allegations of fraud and money laundering.

The group is none other than the left-wing attack dog Southern Poverty Law Center, which launched the legal challenge Tuesday alongside fellow left-wing organizations Southern Coalition for Social Justice and Democracy Defenders Fund.

The lawsuit comes just weeks after a federal grand jury indicted the SPLC on six counts of wire fraud, four counts of making false statements to a federally insured bank and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche alleged the SPLC paid more than $3 million to at least eight informants embedded within groups such as the National Alliance and Aryan Nations.

These payments were part of an effort to stoke racial hatred and create the appearance of widespread extremism in the country, Blanche said.

Despite those accusations, the SPLC touted its lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s new congressional map, which is expected to benefit Republicans in four congressional districts.

DeSantis mocked the lawsuit, saying he was glad “to see the SPLC is not on our side!”

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Common Cause, the League of Women Voters of Florida and the League of United Latin American Citizens.

The groups argue DeSantis’s congressional map violates Florida’s Fair Districts Amendments, which prohibit lawmakers from drawing maps to favor a political party.

DeSantis, however, said the map changes were not a response to ongoing redistricting fights in states such as California and Virginia.

Speaking to Fox News in April, he argued the issue dates back to concerns raised during his first term, including disputes over population growth and racial gerrymandering.

He also pointed to Supreme Court rulings striking down race-based districting practices as unconstitutional.

The SPLC is seeking a court order blocking the new map, reinstating Florida’s 2022 congressional map and forcing the state to pay legal costs and expenses incurred through the lawsuit.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Charlotte Train Stabber Ruled ‘Incapable of Proceeding’ in Federal Murder Case
Next article
Texas Congressional Delegation Calls for Federal Investigation into H-1B Visa Fraud

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com