Dems Use Trump’s Kangaroo Conviction to Target Liquor Licenses at N.J. Golf Courses

(Headline USA) Democrats in New Jersey have seized on former President Donald Trump’s conviction earlier this month to potentially strip is golf courses in the state of their liquor licenses.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey attorney general’s office confirmed this week that it is “reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction” on the liquor licenses at Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck, Lamington Farm Club in Bedminster, and Trump National Golf Club Pine Hill.

The liquor licenses at the three clubs remain active as of now, the spokesperson clarified. However, New Jersey law prohibits liquor licenses from being issued to “any person under 18 years old or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.”

It also requires those applying for liquor licenses to have a “reputable” character and to conduct business in a “reputable manner.”

The Trump Organization blasted the New Jersey attorney general’s probe as baseless, arguing that Trump is not the holder of the liquor licenses.

“President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer or director of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey—or anywhere in the United States for that matter,” a spokesperson for the Trump organization said in a statement.

“These are some of the most iconic properties in the world, and reports like this do nothing but harm the thousands of hard-working Americans who derive their livelihoods from these spectacular assets,” the spokesperson added.



Trump was found guilty by a Manhattan jury earlier this month on all 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records during his 2016 campaign. He is scheduled to be sentenced just four days before the Republican National Convention next month, and has vowed to appeal the verdict.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people, and they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here,” Trump said shortly after his verdict was read.