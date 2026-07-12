Did Dems Push Platner as a Decoy to Claim High-Ground over MAGA?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The long-expected implosion of Maine Democrat Graham Platner’s senatorial campaign has led to plenty of head-scratching and finger-pointing, with the perplexed punditry seeking to assign blame after weeks spent vouching for the alleged Nazi rapist.

Not surprisingly, some were eager to deflect from the underlying dearth of principles that led them first to let Platner become the party nominee, warts and all, and then to deny his voters access to democracy — yet again — through another bait-and-switch nominating process.

On the Republican side, critics pointed out a long continuum of Democrats turning a blind eye to the likes of Teddy Kennedy and Bill Clinton, often brushing off criminal conduct in the interest of political expediency.

I don't even think the partisan hacks believe it, but they scream it constantly because in their feelings it justifies the left's long embrace of rapists from Ted Kennedy to Bill Clinton to Graham Platner. — Bolt Vanderhuge (@GenghisKhet) July 10, 2026

The blame-shifting excuse deployed by many Democrats, meanwhile, was just as foreseeable as Platner’s downfall: Trump did it.

“I want to underscore that Republicans don’t get to take a moral victory lap here,” groused Fox News’s resident left-wing malcontent, Jessica Tarlov. “They’re still the party of Trump.”

Platner is out—good. It should’ve happened sooner. I want to underscore that Republicans don’t get to take a moral victory lap here. They’re still the party of Trump. pic.twitter.com/TyHkdGEesj — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 9, 2026

The New York Times, Politico and ABC’s “The View” all echoed similar talking points.

“Democrats are unlikely to ever play by Trump Rules,” complained Politico co-founder John Harris. “When they have tried, as Graham Platner did, it typically just doesn’t work.”

The impunity enjoyed by every top Democrat in the modern era notwithstanding, Harris’s hot take was illustrative of why the party may have pushed Platner in the first place, believing that unapologetically bad behavior was the secret sauce to Trump’s populist appeal.

The formula failed, of course, precisely because Trump’s success in breaking the GOP mold of milquetoast Mitt Romneys and Mike Pences did not translate to a party in which moral and ethical principles are as fluid and mutable as its 72+ genders.

But its premise had some raising a valid question: If the Left loathes Trump so much, why try so hard to imitate him?

Federalist writer Margot Cleveland was among those floating the possibility that Platner’s campaign was a deliberate act of self-sabotage, which not only would allow Democrats to bypass those pesky primary fights but also give them some semblance moral sanctimony through their eventual acts of performative disavowal.

To be forever known among Democrats as “The Platner Maneuver”:

Step 1: Nominate candidate who is parody of what Dems claim Reps are.

Step 2: Disavow said candidate.

Step 3: Claim moral superiority over Republicans b/c they don’t disavow their own candidates (who in reality share… — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 8, 2026

“To be forever known among Democrats as ‘The Platner Maneuver,’” Cleveland wrote, suggesting that Platner was a “parody” of everything Democrats accused Republicans of being — although, in reality, it was a false comparison.

The demented strategy may have failed to take into account that a similar effort to run President Joe Biden as the primary-season patsy in 2024 wound up getting away from them when he refused to exit gracefully.

But amid rumors that Platner was being threatened with a state-level criminal investigation, it was clear that Democrats intended to rein in the rogue candidate as quickly as possible.

“[T]here was a call placed from the attorney general’s — Aaron Frey’s — office here in Maine to Platner that if he did not drop out, that they would bring charges against him for this sexual assault allegation,” said Maine Wire reporter Jon Fetherston during an interview with Salem News host Scott Jennings.

"They called him and said, 'Hey, you could be facing charges…' And all of a sudden, we get a reversal." 📷

Jon Fetherston drops a massive investigative bombshell on the Scott Jennings Show regarding why Maine progressive candidate Graham Platner suddenly aborted his Senate… pic.twitter.com/iXjhFAqUmg — NATIVE_AMERICAN_BITCH_FROM_THA_SLAPAHOE_TRIBE 𖧶🪓 (@TRUMPGIRL_STL) July 10, 2026

Despite all the intra-party turmoil that Democrats wrought on themselves, some conservatives said leftists still failed to understand that the secret to running authentic candidates started with having common-sense policies that they could actually stand behind.

“[T]he left can run out all the Nazi-tatted ‘oystermen’ it likes,” wrote conservative blogger Alex Berenson, “but until it recognizes that its anti-growth, anti-carbon pro-government policies are a lot more attractive to New York City socialists than guys driving F150s, it will go nowhere.”

UNTIL THE DEMOCRATS GET THIS STRAIGHT IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW MUCH THEY COSPLAY WITH GUYS LIKE PLATNER. Their more absurd cultural nonsense (Latinx, etc) rings hollow to working-class people (and anyone with a brain). But the truth is that most Americans are live-and-let-live -… — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 9, 2026

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.