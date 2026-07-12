Sunday, July 12, 2026

Did Dems Push Platner as a Decoy to Claim High-Ground over MAGA?

'I want to underscore that Republicans don’t get to take a moral victory lap here. They’re still the party of Trump...'

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FILE - Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at a town hall in Ogunquit, Maine, Oct. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The long-expected implosion of Maine Democrat Graham Platner’s senatorial campaign has led to plenty of head-scratching and finger-pointing, with the perplexed punditry seeking to assign blame after weeks spent vouching for the alleged Nazi rapist.

Not surprisingly, some were eager to deflect from the underlying dearth of principles that led them first to let Platner become the party nominee, warts and all, and then to deny his voters access to democracy — yet again — through another bait-and-switch nominating process.

On the Republican side, critics pointed out a long continuum of Democrats turning a blind eye to the likes of Teddy Kennedy and Bill Clinton, often brushing off criminal conduct in the interest of political expediency.

The blame-shifting excuse deployed by many Democrats, meanwhile, was just as foreseeable as Platner’s downfall: Trump did it.

“I want to underscore that Republicans don’t get to take a moral victory lap here,” groused Fox News’s resident left-wing malcontent, Jessica Tarlov. “They’re still the party of Trump.”

The New York Times, Politico and ABC’s “The View” all echoed similar talking points.

“Democrats are unlikely to ever play by Trump Rules,” complained Politico co-founder John Harris. “When they have tried, as Graham Platner did, it typically just doesn’t work.”

The impunity enjoyed by every top Democrat in the modern era notwithstanding, Harris’s hot take was illustrative of why the party may have pushed Platner in the first place, believing that unapologetically bad behavior was the secret sauce to Trump’s populist appeal.

The formula failed, of course, precisely because Trump’s success in breaking the GOP mold of milquetoast Mitt Romneys and Mike Pences did not translate to a party in which moral and ethical principles are as fluid and mutable as its 72+ genders.

But its premise had some raising a valid question: If the Left loathes Trump so much, why try so hard to imitate him?

Federalist writer Margot Cleveland was among those floating the possibility that Platner’s campaign was a deliberate act of self-sabotage, which not only would allow Democrats to bypass those pesky primary fights but also give them some semblance moral sanctimony through their eventual acts of performative disavowal.

“To be forever known among Democrats as ‘The Platner Maneuver,’” Cleveland wrote, suggesting that Platner was a “parody” of everything Democrats accused Republicans of being — although, in reality, it was a false comparison.

The demented strategy may have failed to take into account that a similar effort to run President Joe Biden as the primary-season patsy in 2024 wound up getting away from them when he refused to exit gracefully.

But amid rumors that Platner was being threatened with a state-level criminal investigation, it was clear that Democrats intended to rein in the rogue candidate as quickly as possible.

“[T]here was a call placed from the attorney general’s — Aaron Frey’s — office here in Maine to Platner that if he did not drop out, that they would bring charges against him for this sexual assault allegation,” said Maine Wire reporter Jon Fetherston during an interview with Salem News host Scott Jennings.

Despite all the intra-party turmoil that Democrats wrought on themselves, some conservatives said leftists still failed to understand that the secret to running authentic candidates started with having common-sense policies that they could actually stand behind.

“[T]he left can run out all the Nazi-tatted ‘oystermen’ it likes,” wrote conservative blogger Alex Berenson, “but until it recognizes that its anti-growth, anti-carbon pro-government policies are a lot more attractive to New York City socialists than guys driving F150s, it will go nowhere.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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