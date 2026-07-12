Muslim Countries Deny Access to ‘Gay’ Cruise Ship

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Organizers of a so-called gay cruise were left fuming after their ship was denied entry to ports in both Egypt and Turkey, according to numerous reports.

The ship, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, was scheduled to dock in Turkey earlier this week but was turned away by local authorities. On Thursday, the vessel headed to a substitute port in Egypt, where it was also denied entry.

Both Egypt and Turkey are Muslim-majority countries with laws and cultural norms that have restricted homosexuality.

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that Scarlet Lady was denied entry hours before our planned call,” Virgin Voyages said in a statement to news outlets.

The company claimed that it operated a similar itinerary last year “without issue” but announced the ship would instead head to Kotor, Montenegro, a third alternative destination.

Passengers were informed that their stop in Alexandria, Egypt, had been canceled after Egyptian authorities denied entry, according to The Washington Post. Just three days earlier, the authorities in Istanbul and Kusadasi blocked the ship from docking in their cities, the outlet added.

In a post on X, the government of Kusadasi said the groups aboard the ship were “known for behaviors that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values.”

BASIN AÇIKLAMASI Basın yayın organları ve sosyal medya platformlarında gündeme gelen, toplumumuzun yapısıyla ve ahlaki değerlerimizle örtüşmeyen davranışlarıyla bilinen gruplarca kiralanan bir kruvaziyer gemisinin 7 Temmuz 2026 tarihinde Aydın Kuşadası Limanınına planlamış… pic.twitter.com/MHqN0NoXHI — T.C. Aydın Valiliği (@AydinValiligi) June 28, 2026

The cruise’s decision to dock in Muslim-majority countries drew mockery online.

“I’m sorry, but this is objectively hilarious,” commentator Brad Polumbo, who is gay, wrote on X.

Writer Mark Hemingway added: “And yet, this will probably not stop any of the New Yorkers on this boat from voting for Mamdani.”

One user wrote, “This should be a genuine learning experience.”