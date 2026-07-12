Sunday, July 12, 2026

Muslim Countries Deny Access to ‘Gay’ Cruise Ship

Both Egypt and Turkey are Muslim-majority countries with laws and cultural norms that have restricted homosexuality.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Bikers, center, ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle in the annual Pride Parade in San Francisco June 30, 2024. (Minh Connors/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Organizers of a so-called gay cruise were left fuming after their ship was denied entry to ports in both Egypt and Turkey, according to numerous reports.

The ship, Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, was scheduled to dock in Turkey earlier this week but was turned away by local authorities. On Thursday, the vessel headed to a substitute port in Egypt, where it was also denied entry.

Both Egypt and Turkey are Muslim-majority countries with laws and cultural norms that have restricted homosexuality.

“We were incredibly disappointed to learn that Scarlet Lady was denied entry hours before our planned call,” Virgin Voyages said in a statement to news outlets.

The company claimed that it operated a similar itinerary last year “without issue” but announced the ship would instead head to Kotor, Montenegro, a third alternative destination.

Passengers were informed that their stop in Alexandria, Egypt, had been canceled after Egyptian authorities denied entry, according to The Washington Post. Just three days earlier, the authorities in Istanbul and Kusadasi blocked the ship from docking in their cities, the outlet added.

In a post on X, the government of Kusadasi said the groups aboard the ship were “known for behaviors that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values.”

The cruise’s decision to dock in Muslim-majority countries drew mockery online.

“I’m sorry, but this is objectively hilarious,” commentator Brad Polumbo, who is gay, wrote on X.

Writer Mark Hemingway added: “And yet, this will probably not stop any of the New Yorkers on this boat from voting for Mamdani.”

One user wrote, “This should be a genuine learning experience.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Duped into Running Fake X Post Mocking Its Own Analyst
Next article
Did Dems Push Platner as a Decoy to Claim High-Ground over MAGA?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com