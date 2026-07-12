Sunday, July 12, 2026

Fort Worth Police Slammed for Threatening Preachers’ ‘Offensive’ Speech

'If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem...'

Posted by Editor 1
Sarah Stogner
Fort Worth Police Sgt. Sarah Stogner / IMAGE: LibsofTikTok via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The Fort Worth Police Department was under heavy fire from online critics after a viral video showed officers brazenly infringing on the First Amendment rights of a pair of Christian preachers protesting a “Pride” event.

In one viral video amplified by Libs of TikTok, Sgt. Sarah Stogner threatened to issue a citation to sidewalk evangelists Rich Penkoski and David Grisham.

According to social-media posts, the two preachers were using a bullhorn to share Bible verses but carried a decibel meter to ensure they did not violate local noise ordinances.

Nonetheless, Stogner said if the substance of their commentary crossed any lines, they would face punishment.

“If someone is offended by your talking, then we have a problem,” she said.

Grisham, a retired police officer himself, then pointed out that what she was threatening would violate the U.S. Constitution.

After Stogner persisted, he said, “I don’t CARE if they’re offended.”

Fort Worth police later acknowledged that Stogner had overstepped her bounds, as Harmeet Dhillon, the deputy attorney general overseeing the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, signaled that she was on the case.

“FWPD remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of all individuals, regardless of the content or viewpoint of their speech,” the department said in a statement to Fox News.

“A video that has circulated online captures only a portion of the interactions between the officer and the individuals involved,” they added. “FWPD acknowledges that an officer involved in the incident made certain statements that were not accurate.”

They pledged to provide “refresher training” to current officers and additional First Amendment training to incoming officers

But other troubling videos surfaced that appeared to show a pattern of police harassment in the Texas city.

In one, officers threatened the same evangelists with a trespassing citation.

Another video posted by Libs of TikTok showed a third FWPD officer admitting that he would consider writing them a ticket for misgendering a transgender demonstrator, even while ignoring potentially indecent exposure from the parade participants.

Libs of TikTok also pointed out new information showing that the original officer, Sgt. Stogner, had similarly harassed Christian counter-demonstrators during a 2025 event, even threatening to arrest them for their “offensive” speech.

Penkoski confirmed that it was a recurring them in the city’s policing.

“Police officers have been violating preachers’ 1st amendment rights for years,” he wrote. “This isn’t new, we just got it on video and they can’t walk it back or deny it.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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