Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Dems Claim ‘Constitutional Crisis’ Over Trump, Ignoring Biden’s Court Defiance and Threats

'Even worse, Biden’s disregard for the Supreme Court was so blatant that he convened a commission to consider packing it with leftist judges...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democrats and the legacy media are accusing President Donald Trump of putting the country on the brink of a “constitutional crisis” for allegedly countering rulings by partisan judges that undermine the new Republican agenda.  

These concerns are puzzling, given that former President Joe Biden repeatedly defied court rulings and even threatened to pack the Supreme Court to secure favorable decisions. 

CNN host Kaitlan Collins led the charge with the “constitutional crisis” rhetoric. “We are three weeks into the second Trump presidency—three weeks—and tonight there are warnings that the U.S. is dangerously close to a constitutional crisis,” she said. 

Collins cited District Judge John J. McConnell Jr.’s claims that the Trump administration did not immediately comply with an order blocking its freeze of taxpayer-funded aid.  

But McConnell Jr., an Obama-appointed judge, and Collins ignored the fact that the Trump-led Office of Management and Budget had rescinded the freeze. 

The CNN leftist host also cited another ruling by an Obama judge, George A. O’Toole Jr., who ordered Trump to reinstate laid-off USAID bureaucrats. 

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., echoed Collins’s claims in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, accusing Trump of making “unilateral” power grabs while applauding the courts for intervening. 

Headline USA could not find any condemnation from Klobuchar when Biden openly defied the Supreme Court’s ruling against his unlawful student loan plan. 

During a speech in Wisconsin, Biden once bragged, “Tens of millions of people’s debt was literally about to get canceled but then some of my Republican friends and elected officials and special interests sued us, and the Supreme Court blocked us—but that didn’t stop us.” 

The disgraced former president added, “I mean this sincerely, we continued to find alternatives.” This comment referred to a 6-3 decision in 2023 that ruled he had overstepped his authority by canceling $400 billion in student loans. 

Most recently, in his final days in office, Biden tried to enact a 28th Amendment without a constitutional convention. 

“In keeping with my oath and duty to Constitution and country, I affirm what I believe and what three-fourths of the states have ratified: the 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex,” he claimed in a press statement. 

Even worse, Biden’s disregard for the Supreme Court was so blatant that he convened a commission to consider packing it with leftist judges.

Biden also became the first president in history to use his pardon powers to shield his siblings and his twice-indicted son, Hunter Biden, from potential criminal accountability for offenses committed over 11 years.

Former President Barack Obama, not to be outdone by Biden, was also accused of overstepping his authority by unilaterally pushing amnesty and ignoring the courts on Obamacare, according to the Washington Examiner.

