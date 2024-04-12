Democrats Already Weaponizing Pro-Life Issue as Predicted by Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled President Joe Biden has wasted no time in leveraging abortion as a partisan point of his sinking campaign strategy, particularly targeting his primary opponent and former President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, the Biden campaign intends to prompt the voices of several women speaking out against the pro-life movement, confirming Trump’s earlier prediction of Democratic tactics leading up to the November general election.

As reported by Politico, Biden will mirror the re-election campaign of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who won a second term by painting Republicans as pro-life radicals.

Biden’s strategy follows Trump’s pledge not to support a national abortion ban. Trump’s rationale hinges on preemptively thwarting Democratic efforts to portray him and Republicans as extreme pro-life advocates.

Trump’s stance drew the ire of some pro-life Republicans, notably Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who advocated for a 15-week federal abortion ban.

Trump, however, contends that endorsing any such ban would only galvanize Democrats ahead of the general election.

In line with this perspective, Trump criticized Graham for publicly opposing his position, despite its clear political expediency.

“I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!” Trump asserted in a Monday post on Truth Social.

In a separate post, Trump remarked, “Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country.”

In public remarks, Trump reminded angered Republicans that he—not any other Republican president—is credited with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the infamous Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to abortions.

“The Democrats are thrilled with Lindsey, because they want this Issue to simmer for as long a period of time as possible,” Trump added. “They are destroying our Country, and they don’t want to talk about Inflation, a Bad Economy, the Horrible Open Border, Rigged Elections, Afghanistan, Ukraine/Russia, or the Attack on Israel, all of which would never have happened if I were President. Great job Lindsey!”