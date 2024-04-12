Quantcast
Thursday, April 11, 2024

Democrats Already Weaponizing Pro-Life Issue as Predicted by Trump

'The Democrats are thrilled with Lindsey...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled President Joe Biden has wasted no time in leveraging abortion as a partisan point of his sinking campaign strategy, particularly targeting his primary opponent and former President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, the Biden campaign intends to prompt the voices of several women speaking out against the pro-life movement, confirming Trump’s earlier prediction of Democratic tactics leading up to the November general election.

As reported by Politico, Biden will mirror the re-election campaign of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, who won a second term by painting Republicans as pro-life radicals.

Biden’s strategy follows Trump’s pledge not to support a national abortion ban. Trump’s rationale hinges on preemptively thwarting Democratic efforts to portray him and Republicans as extreme pro-life advocates.

Trump’s stance drew the ire of some pro-life Republicans, notably Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who advocated for a 15-week federal abortion ban.

Trump, however, contends that endorsing any such ban would only galvanize Democrats ahead of the general election.

In line with this perspective, Trump criticized Graham for publicly opposing his position, despite its clear political expediency.

“I blame myself for Lindsey Graham, because the only reason he won in the Great State of South Carolina is because I Endorsed him!” Trump asserted in a Monday post on Truth Social. 

In a separate post, Trump remarked, “Senator Lindsey Graham is doing a great disservice to the Republican Party, and to our Country.” 

In public remarks, Trump reminded angered Republicans that he—not any other Republican president—is credited with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the infamous Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right to abortions. 

“The Democrats are thrilled with Lindsey, because they want this Issue to simmer for as long a period of time as possible,” Trump added. “They are destroying our Country, and they don’t want to talk about Inflation, a Bad Economy, the Horrible Open Border, Rigged Elections, Afghanistan, Ukraine/Russia, or the Attack on Israel, all of which would never have happened if I were President. Great job Lindsey!” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hamas-Supporting DHS Agent Is Still Employed, Mayorkas Admits
Next article
Harvard Offers Race-, Sex-, Ethnicity-, Sexuality-Based Grad. Ceremonies

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com