Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Trump Infatuation Syndrome? Democrat Tells Supporters ‘We Have to F**k’ Trump’

'Please, please don't tell my children that I just did that...'

Posted by Ben Sellers

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) The most severe case yet of a newly diagnosed condition emerged on Tuesday—but it wasn’t the Biden bird flu

Trump Infatuation Syndrome—sometimes called “Trump Erection Syndrome”—appears to be a highly complex strain of the ubiquitous Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Unlike the irrational acts of anti-democratic self-defeatism that consume the TDS-afflicted, the new malady manifests itself most obviously in awkward Freudian slips and malapropisms.

Since the beginning of former President Joe Biden’s term in office, there have been at least six documented cases of Democrats and their media allies accidentally making reference to President Donald Trump’s “erection.”

High-profile cases have involved CNN anchor Jake Tapper, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Sen. Adam Schiff of California, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, and even Biden himself.

Former President Barack Obama likewise has openly acknowledged thinking about his White House successor’s masculine endowment, although Obama previously admitted to having homosexual fantasies about other men in a 1982 letter to his then “girlfriend,” Alex McNear.

However, newly elected freshman Rep. Maxine Dexter, D-Ore., perhaps seeking to make a name for herself, took her case of Trump Infatuation to new levels, appearing to call for a mass orgy to distract the Republican president from his rapid-fire reform agenda.

“I am gonna tell you that we do have to … I don’t swear in public very well, but we have to f*ck Trump!” Dexter said. “Please, please don’t tell my children that I just did that.”

With rapidly developing improvements in artificial-intelligence technology, images depicting Trump as an alpha male with what appears to be an enhanced physique have become a prevalent art form in the MAGAsphere, while references to “Daddy Trump” have been a common part of conservative humor and commentary.

Left-wing lawfare activists such as serial rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, who won a sexual assault judgment against Trump over her suspicious account of a decades-old encounter in a department store dressing room, have also long fantasized about the 78-year-old former real-estate mogul and TV star.

“Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? (Even if you could A) give the money to Charity? B) Close your eyes? And he’s not allowed to speak),” Carroll tweeted in 2012, one in a litany of sexually charged and bizarre posts that she was interrogated about under oath.

Dexter, however, is presumed to be the first member of Congress to have suggested weaponizing an act of mass coitus against Trump—or any sitting president.

Her unhinged rant follows the recent resurrection of calls for acts of public violence in protest of Trump’s agenda, despite multiple prior assassination attempts against him.

Prominent congressional leaders including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., have helped stir the pot with stochastic terrorism, while upstart radicals including Reps. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland and LaMonica McIver of New Jersey have carried the baton.

Some of  those responding on X seemed to react to Dexter’s infatuatory remarks with a mix of surprise and bemusement, according to Twitchy, although most were certain that the husband of Slovenian-supermodel-turned-first-lady Melania Trump would spurn the advances.

Although there was some uncertainty as to whether Dexter’s college-age children would find out about her fantasy, one X user @pavawaut offered a plausible one word prediction as to what their reactions might be: “Cringe” said the post.

Ben Sellers is the editor emeritus of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

