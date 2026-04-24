Dem. Sen. Gallego Asked Staff to Join Him on 3am Party

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., reportedly stayed out partying until 3:00 a.m. during an official U.S. trip to Colombia in 2025 and asked embassy staffers to join him, a move that raised questions given a credible security concern at the time.

The incident was reported by NOTUS on Thursday, as Gallego continues to face scrutiny over his ties to disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who quit after being accused of sexual assault.

The congressional trip was intended to strengthen bilateral relations and address China’s growing influence in the region.

Much of the trip was routine, but Gallego’s late-night conduct has drawn attention.

The trip, attended by Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, was largely uneventful, but Gallego’s late-night conduct is likely what it will be remembered for.

Moreno did not accompany Gallego during the late-night outing.

Staff at the U.S. Embassy had reportedly received a credible security warning involving a potential threat to Gallego’s life. Despite those warnings, the senator remained at a dinner and later walked to a nightclub.

Gallego and his chief of staff reportedly invited embassy staff to join them at the club. One female staffer said Gallego personally asked her to come out to the club.

“It is unclear if any employees went out with him, and there are no allegations that Gallego engaged in inappropriate behavior with any embassy staff member,” NOTUS reported.

The night reportedly lasted until 3:00 a.m., with Gallego nearly missing his scheduled departure time. His chief of staff later had to enter his room with a key to wake him up, according to the outlet.

A Gallego spokesperson claimed that the senator had “coordinated closely with embassy security throughout the trip, including on the evening in question, and followed all security guidance.”

“While at dinner at the conclusion of a successful congressional delegation trip, the Senator and his Chief of Staff invited Embassy staff to join them, a common way to recognize the work of those who support these visits,” the spokesperson added. “As one of the first Colombian-American Senators elected to Congress, Senator Gallego was proud of the work done in Colombia and looks forward to continuing efforts to strengthen U.S. ties in the Southern Hemisphere.”

Separately, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., previously said she had referred Gallego to Senate Majority Leader John Thune over allegations of misconduct.

In a post on X responding to the NOTUS report, Luna said she had received complaints from women alleging inappropriate behavior by the senator.

“I have now heard of 4 women who have had multiple and uncomfortable/inappropriate advances/comments/touching, etc. from Senator Gallego. This is not made up and the Senate is being awfully quiet about it,” Luna wrote.