Dem. Rep. Claims Jake Tapper Will Have to Visit Her in ‘Internment Camp’ If Trump Re-Elected

(Headline USA) Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., bizarrely claimed this week that she could be thrown in an “internment camp” if former President Donald Trump wins next week’s election.

Dingell made the comment during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, who asked her about the rise in Muslim voters in her state endorsing Trump.

“The Arab American community needs to be reminded and cannot forget,” Dingell said. “He wants to ban Muslims.”

“He wants to deport Muslims, and he wants to start internment camps,” Dingell continued. “And that‘s what we are busy talking to every voter.”

“He‘s telling you what he‘s going to do. Believe him,” Dingell claimed.

Tapper, appeared confused and responded, “Internment camps?”

“Yes. He has talked internment camps,” Dingell argued, conveniently failing to provide evidence to back this claim.

“You know what, Jake, you may have to visit me in one,” she continued. “I get worried enough when he talks about what he‘s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people.”

Tapper went on to say he agrees Trump wants to round up “undocumented migrants” and put them in “some sort of camp,” but said he hasn’t heard Trump mention “internment camps for Muslims and Arabs.”

Dingell again failed to cite her sources.

“He has spoken about that in different audiences,” she claimed. “I don’t have the exact citation right here, but I’ll find it for you. And he‘s been very clear.”

Multiple Muslim imams in Michigan endorsed Trump during a rally this week, citing his pledge to end global conflict.

“We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine,” Imam Belal Alzuhairi said at the rally.

“The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen,” Alzuhairi added. “I personally believe that God saved his life twice for a reason.”