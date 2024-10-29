Quantcast
Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Dem. Rep. Claims Jake Tapper Will Have to Visit Her in ‘Internment Camp’ If Trump Re-Elected

'He wants to ban Muslims. He wants to deport Muslims, and he wants to start internment camps...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USA) Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., bizarrely claimed this week that she could be thrown in an “internment camp” if former President Donald Trump wins next week’s election.

Dingell made the comment during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, who asked her about the rise in Muslim voters in her state endorsing Trump.

“The Arab American community needs to be reminded and cannot forget,” Dingell said. “He wants to ban Muslims.”

“He wants to deport Muslims, and he wants to start internment camps,” Dingell continued. “And that‘s what we are busy talking to every voter.”

“He‘s telling you what he‘s going to do. Believe him,” Dingell claimed.

Tapper, appeared confused and responded, “Internment camps?”

“Yes. He has talked internment camps,” Dingell argued, conveniently failing to provide evidence to back this claim.

“You know what, Jake, you may have to visit me in one,” she continued. “I get worried enough when he talks about what he‘s going to do to his political enemies, but he has talked about them in this with different groups of people.”

Tapper went on to say he agrees Trump wants to round up “undocumented migrants” and put them in “some sort of camp,” but said he hasn’t heard Trump mention “internment camps for Muslims and Arabs.”

Dingell again failed to cite her sources.

“He has spoken about that in different audiences,” she claimed. “I don’t have the exact citation right here, but I’ll find it for you. And he‘s been very clear.”

Multiple Muslim imams in Michigan endorsed Trump during a rally this week, citing his pledge to end global conflict.

“We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine,” Imam Belal Alzuhairi said at the rally.

“The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen,” Alzuhairi added. “I personally believe that God saved his life twice for a reason.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jeff Bezos Defends Decision Not to Let ‘Biased’ WaPo Endorse Kamala

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com