Quantcast
Thursday, September 26, 2024

‘Pull Your S**t Together’: DEI Actor Billy Porter Shames Voters for Shunning Kamala

'It’s democracy or not. And we all know that...'

Posted by Chris Cella Jr.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter / PHOTO: @theebillyporter via Instagram

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Billy Porter, whose status as a flamboyantly gay actor of color has made him one of woke Hollywood’s hottest commodities, urged undecided voters via social media to “pull your s**t together” and support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

Porter, best known for his role as the Fabulous Godmother in Amazon’s 2021 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, invoked the oft-repeated trope that anyone who strayed from Democrats’ demands for total, unquestioned loyalty was complicit in a threat to democracy itself.

“It’s democracy or not. And we all know that,” Porter said.

While considered a popular talking point among the Biden–Harris administration at one time, it has largely fallen out of use since the two assassination attempts and multiple threats on GOP nominee Donald Trump’s life convinced some that the rhetoric might need to be toned down a notch.

Porter, however, had no qualms about viciously attacking the former president and claiming Trump was only elected because many voters “held their noses” while voting for him.

“The people I’m talking about, you’re not heroes,” he said, insisting that the former president never deserved to hold office.

“Y’all knew that the first time,” but did not elaborate on why he believed Trump was unworthy.

Porter also referenced unnamed individuals in “positions of power” who “let this happen” regarding Trump’s 2016 victory. He promised to “name names later,” suggesting that viewers already knew their identities.

Speculation has arisen that he may be targeting singer Chappell Roan, who recently announced she would not endorse any candidate in the upcoming election.

His views echoed sentiments expressed by other LGBT activists, including actor George Takei, who tweeted that the LGBT community was “under attack from the GOP” and urged community members to “take a stand in this election.”

In a CBS News interview last month at the Democratic National Convention, Porter called on Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to take stronger action on trans issues.

He criticized the legacy media for failing to censor Trump’s staunch opposition to transgender medical treatment for children.

Porter expressed frustration, stating, “It’s exhausting. It’s gross. And it’s not working anymore. The only reason it works at all is because we continue to give it oxygen. It’s time for us to cut that off.”

A Rasmussen Reports poll found that 58% of Americans oppose the use of sex-changing drugs and procedures for minors.

Porter’s demand for stronger support for pro-trans policies, coupled with his call to silence opposition, raises concerns about authoritarianism on a highly divisive issue.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
BREAKING: Identity Revealed of Heroic Local Cop Who Stopped the Trump Shooter
Next article
House GOP Caves Again, Passes Continuing Resolution to Fund Gov’t w/ No SAVE Act

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com