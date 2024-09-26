‘Pull Your S**t Together’: DEI Actor Billy Porter Shames Voters for Shunning Kamala

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Billy Porter, whose status as a flamboyantly gay actor of color has made him one of woke Hollywood’s hottest commodities, urged undecided voters via social media to “pull your s**t together” and support behind Vice President Kamala Harris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

Porter, best known for his role as the Fabulous Godmother in Amazon’s 2021 live-action adaptation of Cinderella, invoked the oft-repeated trope that anyone who strayed from Democrats’ demands for total, unquestioned loyalty was complicit in a threat to democracy itself.

“It’s democracy or not. And we all know that,” Porter said.

While considered a popular talking point among the Biden–Harris administration at one time, it has largely fallen out of use since the two assassination attempts and multiple threats on GOP nominee Donald Trump’s life convinced some that the rhetoric might need to be toned down a notch.

Porter, however, had no qualms about viciously attacking the former president and claiming Trump was only elected because many voters “held their noses” while voting for him.

“The people I’m talking about, you’re not heroes,” he said, insisting that the former president never deserved to hold office.

“Y’all knew that the first time,” but did not elaborate on why he believed Trump was unworthy.

Porter also referenced unnamed individuals in “positions of power” who “let this happen” regarding Trump’s 2016 victory. He promised to “name names later,” suggesting that viewers already knew their identities.

Speculation has arisen that he may be targeting singer Chappell Roan, who recently announced she would not endorse any candidate in the upcoming election.

His views echoed sentiments expressed by other LGBT activists, including actor George Takei, who tweeted that the LGBT community was “under attack from the GOP” and urged community members to “take a stand in this election.”

If you’re a high profile figure in the LGBTQ+ community, you need to take stand in this election. Both sidesing it when our community is under direct attack from the GOP is an irresponsible cop out. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 22, 2024

In a CBS News interview last month at the Democratic National Convention, Porter called on Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to take stronger action on trans issues.

He criticized the legacy media for failing to censor Trump’s staunch opposition to transgender medical treatment for children.

Porter expressed frustration, stating, “It’s exhausting. It’s gross. And it’s not working anymore. The only reason it works at all is because we continue to give it oxygen. It’s time for us to cut that off.”

Billy Porter, who will be on the floor for the second night of the DNC, speaks out against legislation restricting transgender rights: "If you don't like trans people, mind your damn business. Somebody finally said it, right? We're in America. We can be different. We can agree to… pic.twitter.com/nJh9CxdFdP — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 20, 2024

A Rasmussen Reports poll found that 58% of Americans oppose the use of sex-changing drugs and procedures for minors.

Porter’s demand for stronger support for pro-trans policies, coupled with his call to silence opposition, raises concerns about authoritarianism on a highly divisive issue.