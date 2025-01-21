DC Gulag Refusing to Release J6 Hostages

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Jan. 6 prisoners have been referred to as “hostages” over the last four years—and that now seems to be a legally accurate descriptor. Several of them reportedly remain in the DC Central Detention Facility, despite President Donald Trump’s blanket pardon for J6ers issued Monday.

J6ers William Pope and Timothy Hale posted a video of Pope calling the DC gulag in the early hours of Tuesday, wanting to know why pardoned protestor Rachel Powell still wasn’t released. Pope said he previously called at 3 a.m. and was told the jail was processing Powell’s paperwork for release.

So the DC Gulag is still holding @Iamrachelpowell hostage. We've called the same number from 3 different phones and been hung up on, transferred, and given the runaround repeatedly. We were supposed to pick up Rachel at 3 in the morning. They told us when we arrived her… pic.twitter.com/A8gyxAX4sd — Tim Hale – Criminally Funny J6er (@LouisofMonmouth) January 21, 2025

But at 7 a.m., Powell was still a prisoner. A DC Gulag official with a thick Latina accent transferred Pope to her supervisor, who told him there was nothing she could do.

“I have direction that anyone with any questions should call the communications chief,” the supervisor said, refusing to process Powell for release even though that’s the supervisor’s job. Nevertheless, Headline USA called the communications twice, and the call went straight to voicemail both times.

Shortly after Pope’s phone call, another J6er, Chris Kuehne, reported that his friend, J6er Jeremy Brown, was still in the gulag, too.

🇺🇸Leave NO MAN BEHIND🇺🇸👇🏼 It has come to my attention former Green Beret Jeremy Brown is still in the D.C. Gulag. He was at January 6 but when the FBI raided his home they framed him for weapons charges. He is a brother who served this country and I know if the roles were… — Capt. Kuehne, USMC (Ret.)🇺🇸 (@Dark_Horse92) January 21, 2025

Elon Musk posted on Twitter that anyone with issued having their loved ones released should let him know. Someone responded to him that three inmates are still being held.

As of 10:30 a.m., the prisoners were still being held hostage.

Headline USA will update readers on the situation as it develops.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.