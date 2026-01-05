Ex-Sec. of State Reveals Details of Victor Davis Hanson’s ‘Major’ Illness

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Conservative scholar Victor Davis Hanson revealed details about a major illness in an update Saturday that followed several days of speculation and concern.

Hanson’s statement came to many via former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — currently the director of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, where Hanson is a senior fellow.

Please find an update from my dear friend and colleague, Hoover Institution Senior Fellow Victor Davis Hanson. He remains in our prayers: — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) January 3, 2026

“I recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and am now recovering,” he said.

“I’m doing well and hopeful as I move forward,” he added. “Thank you for the many messages of support and prayers—they truly mean more than I can say.”

The frequent Fox News pundit, also a regular contributor to sites like the Daily Signal and American Greatness, shocked many with a pre-New Year’s bombshell last month that he was undergoing a “major operation” to address a “serious problem.”

🙏 Please pray for my friend and colleague @VDHanson. VDH announced on his show that he will have a major medical operation tomorrow. “I’m having a major operation, and I’ve been presented with a serious problem, but I’m going to do all I can to solve it. And that’s all I can… — Rob Bluey (@RobertBluey) December 29, 2025

The surgery took place Dec. 30 at Stanford’s medical center.

An earlier update by frequent Hanson collaborator Jack Fowler painted a less rosy — but still optimistic — picture, noting that “Post-op’s no picnic” while declaring Hanson a “warrior.”

I can repeat: Surgery was major. @VDHanson is recovering. Post-op's no picnic. We've been in touch: He's 1. alive, 2. communicative, 3. determined to return to work, 4. grateful for prayers. How long recuperation? Too early to tell (he'll do the telling). Is he a warrior? YES! — Jack Fowler (@jackfowler) January 4, 2026

Hanson is not the only ailing conservative facing down a potentially terminal illness.

Scott Adams, the “Dilbert” creator who has enjoyed a second life as a social-media influencer and podcaster, shared the devastating news on Jan. 1 that “the odds of me recovering are essentially zero” and that January would likely see a “transition” for him.

Coffee With Scott Adams 1/4/26 https://t.co/0NLRwaWRsb — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) January 4, 2026

Following a cancer diagnosis in May, he announced in December that a tumor near his spine had left him paralyzed below the waist.

However, Adams did leave some encouraged by declaring his plan to convert to Christianity.

Dilbert creator Scott Adams announces his plan to convert to Christianity ‘My understanding is you’re never too late’ ‘And so, to my Christian friends, yes, it’s coming’ pic.twitter.com/ZuyjSlRsRZ — RT (@RT_com) January 4, 2026

Former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., also announced his terminal cancer diagnosis last month.

“I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die,” he wrote in a lengthy statement on Dec. 23.

Friends- This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die. Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence.… — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 23, 2025

The frequent Trump critic, often derided as a RINO, left the Senate in 2023 to become president of the University of Florida but stepped down the following year, ostensibly to care for his wife, Melissa, who suffers from severe epilepsy.

Meanwhile, the condition of Daily Wire commentator Jordan Peterson remains a mystery. Once a regular social-media engager, his X feed went dark in October, following a repost of a message from his daughter, Mikhaila, that confirmed he was “really sick” and “won’t be back for another few months at least, probably longer.”

Hey, as you know @jordanbpeterson has been really sick. A lot of people have been asking for updates so here’s one. He’s recovering slowly day by day but I won't lie, it's slow and scary. He won't be back for another few months at least, probably longer. We’re not entirely sure… pic.twitter.com/wmS5Wy2tg8 — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaFuller) October 4, 2025

The Canadian psychology professor’s erudite approach to arguing in favor of mostly right-wing values has drawn comparisons with Hanson’s. The two previously engaged in a sweeping discussion of the dangerous climate of intolerance being fostered in academia.

The sidelining of so many intellectual leaders may evoke, for some, the painful memories of Rush Limbaugh’s longtime fight with terminal cancer, which culminated in his February 2021death, just weeks into the Biden administration.

Limbaugh signed off from his final broadcast in December with a message of cautious optimism, both for himself and the deeply divided nation.

“It’s never time to panic, folks,” he said. “There’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country … It’ll never be time to give up on yourself. Trust me.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.