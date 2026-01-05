Sunday, January 4, 2026

Ex-Sec. of State Reveals Details of Victor Davis Hanson’s ‘Major’ Illness

'I’m having a major operation, and I’ve been presented with a serious problem, but I’m going to do all I can to solve it...'

Posted by Editor 1
Victor Davis Hanson
Victor Davis Hanson / IMAGE: Jordan B Peterson via YouTube

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Conservative scholar Victor Davis Hanson revealed details about a major illness in an update Saturday that followed several days of speculation and concern.

Hanson’s statement came to many via former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice — currently the director of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, where Hanson is a senior fellow.

“I recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor and am now recovering,” he said.

“I’m doing well and hopeful as I move forward,” he added. “Thank you for the many messages of support and prayers—they truly mean more than I can say.”

The frequent Fox News pundit, also a regular contributor to sites like the Daily Signal and American Greatness, shocked many with a pre-New Year’s bombshell last month that he was undergoing a “major operation” to address a “serious problem.”

The surgery took place Dec. 30 at Stanford’s medical center.

An earlier update by frequent Hanson collaborator Jack Fowler painted a less rosy — but still optimistic — picture, noting that “Post-op’s no picnic” while declaring Hanson a “warrior.”

Hanson is not the only ailing conservative facing down a potentially terminal illness.

Scott Adams, the “Dilbert” creator who has enjoyed a second life as a social-media influencer and podcaster, shared the devastating news on Jan. 1 that “the odds of me recovering are essentially zero” and that January would likely see a “transition” for him.

Following a cancer diagnosis in May, he announced in December that a tumor near his spine had left him paralyzed below the waist.

However, Adams did leave some encouraged by declaring his plan to convert to Christianity.

Former Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., also announced his terminal cancer diagnosis last month.

“I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die,” he wrote in a lengthy statement on Dec. 23.

The frequent Trump critic, often derided as a RINO, left the Senate in 2023 to become president of the University of Florida but stepped down the following year, ostensibly to care for his wife, Melissa, who suffers from severe epilepsy.

Meanwhile, the condition of Daily Wire commentator Jordan Peterson remains a mystery. Once a regular social-media engager, his X feed went dark in October, following a repost of a message from his daughter, Mikhaila, that confirmed he was “really sick” and “won’t be back for another few months at least, probably longer.”

The Canadian psychology professor’s erudite approach to arguing in favor of mostly right-wing values has drawn comparisons with Hanson’s. The two previously engaged in a sweeping discussion of the dangerous climate of intolerance being fostered in academia.

The sidelining of so many intellectual leaders may evoke, for some, the painful memories of Rush Limbaugh’s longtime fight with terminal cancer, which culminated in his February 2021death, just weeks into the Biden administration.

Limbaugh signed off from his final broadcast in December with a message of cautious optimism, both for himself and the deeply divided nation.

“It’s never time to panic, folks,” he said. “There’s never, ever going to be time to give up on our country … It’ll never be time to give up on yourself. Trust me.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pro-Maduro Protestors in NYC Got $20 Million from Big-Tech Plutocrat
Next article
Rubio: US Won’t Govern Venezuela But Will Press for Changes Via Oil Blockade

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com