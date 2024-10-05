Quantcast
Company says Law Would Create a ‘Honeypot of Data’ for Cybercriminals

'HB1891 would prevent Tennesseans – minors and adults alike – from discussing politics, catching up with friends, or reading the news online unless they surrender their sensitive personal data first...'

FILE - The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone, Oct. 16, 2023, in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

(Kim Jarett, The Center Square) A Tennessee law designed to keep children safe online would actually create a “honeypot of data” for cybercriminals and online predators, a company suing the state over the law said.

NetChoice filed a lawsuit Thursday over House Bill 1891, which requires social media companies to receive parental consent before allowing minors to create accounts. The attorney general was given the authority to take action against companies for violations.

The law won’t make any child safer, and it’s unconstitutional, NetChoice said in a news release.

“HB1891 would prevent Tennesseans – minors and adults alike – from discussing politics, catching up with friends, or reading the news online unless they surrender their sensitive personal data first,” said Paul Taske, associate director of the NetChoice Litigation Center. “Not only does this violate the First Amendment, but it also endangers the security of all Tennesseans, particularly children, by creating a data target for hackers and criminals.”

The law is “unconstitutionally vague, leaving many websites uncertain about whether they must shoulder the Act’s burdens,” the company said in the lawsuit that was included with the release.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is the latest governor to sign a law requiring social media companies to verify a minor’s age.

Laws passed in Arkansas and Utah were struck down, according to previous reporting by The Center Square. A similar law in Texas will be heard in the U.S. Supreme Court.

NetChoice is asking the court to declare the Tennessee’s legislation unlawful and unconstitutional and bar the state from enacting it on its Jan. 1 effective date.

The Center Square was unsuccessful getting comment from the bill sponsor, Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland.

