Saturday, February 24, 2024

Colo. Town Unanimously Votes to Remain Non-Sanctuary City

'The goal is to make sure that Denver knows that we will not be accepting any busloads of migrants into our community...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
NYC immigration illegal
Recent illegal immigrants to the United States lie on the sidewalk with their belongings as they talk to city officials in front of the Watson Hotel in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A small Colorado town’s council unanimously voted to affirm that the town is a non-sanctuary city after the leftist mayor of Denver admitted that the city is hitting its “breaking point” with the influx of illegal aliens.

On Feb. 21, the mayor of Monument, a rural municipality that is located between Colorado Springs and Denver, joined Fox & Friends to criticize Denver’s use of local resources to support people who came into this country.

“The goal is to make sure that Denver knows that we will not be accepting any busloads of migrants into our community. The main reason is that we don’t have a budget that matches theirs, and we won’t utilize taxpayer funds for the support of what they’ve decided to take on themselves as a self-declared sanctuary city,” Mayor Mitch LaKind.

Monument’s council made the unanimous decision to formally confirm its non-sanctuary status on Feb. 20, 2024, after Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston took to NBC’s Meet the Press Now in January to say that his sanctuary city will “hit a capacity at which we just won’t be able anymore to manage the amount of inflow,” according to Breitbart.

“We’re hitting a breaking point at which there’s just not enough volume of work or housing in the city to support this ongoing volume,” he said.

During his appearance on Fox News, LaKind said that his town doesn’t have any “room” for illegals.

The same day, LaKind celebrated his council’s decision on Twitter, adding that the move has been backed by the leaders of El Paso County, Colorado Springs, and Keenesburg.

“Last evening, the Monument Town Council passed a resolution declaring non-sanctuary status, 7-0. We are aligned with El Paso County and Colorado Springs in that we will not support the actions taken by Denver Mayor @MikeJohnstonCO, which further promotes illegal immigration. Mayor @Aron_Lam and the Keenesburg Board also passed a non-sanctuary resolution last night,” he wrote.

