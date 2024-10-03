Another Whopper: Coach Reveals Walz’s Special Needs Son Did NOT Witness Shooting

(Headline USA) On Wednesday, volleyball coach David Albornoz spoke with The Associated Press and stated Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s son Gus didn’t actually see a shooting, but only witnessed the aftermath.

Gus Walz was at volleyball practice at the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center in St. Paul the afternoon of Jan. 18, 2023, when a 16-year-old was shot and seriously wounded outside.

Albornoz stated Gus Walz helped other kids to safety and kept them calm inside.

“I was impressed by Gus and the kids in general, and how they handled it,” Albornoz said. “Gus stayed with the kids as he was supposed to do.”

Among other things, he said, Gus saw Albornoz with blood on his hands from performing first aid on the victim.

When the issue of gun violence came up at the vice presidential debate, Tim Walz mentioned his teenage son, Gus, had been at a sports center last year when a shooting took place.

But the Democrat’s remarks Tuesday night at his debate with Republican JD Vance, as the public is still getting to know both vice presidential candidates, offered the biggest stage yet to personalize an issue that has deeply affected many American families.

The shooting came up as Walz and Vance were debating gun violence.

“Well, I think all the parents watching tonight, this is your biggest nightmare,” Walz said. “Look, I’ve got a 17-year-old and he witnessed a shooting at a community center playing volleyball. Those things don’t leave you.”

It wasn’t the first time Tim Walz had spoken about his son’s brush with gun violence.

Walz briefly brought up the shooting at a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Sept. 12, when he accused Vance and his running mate, former President Donald Trump, of minimizing gun violence at schools.

“My own son was in a location where someone was shot in the head. Too many of us have this,” the governor told the crowd.

Walz also mentioned it in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio in March, when he said Gus was still dealing with his feelings a year later.

“He was there with little kids, littler kids. He was kind of supervising. He shuffled them under the bleachers,” Walz told MPR.

Albornoz broadly backed up the governor’s version, although his memory was that Gus took the kids back to the pool area, where they waited behind locked doors until they got the all clear.

On Tuesday night, after Walz brought up the shooting, Vance expressed his empathy.

“Tim, first of all, I didn’t know that your 17-year-old witnessed a shooting, and I’m sorry about that. Christ, have mercy. It is awful,” Vance said.

“I appreciate that,” Walz replied.

