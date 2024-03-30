CNN Sinks Even Lower, Calls Dead Christians ‘Easter Worshipers’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Several mainstream media outlets, among which were CNN and NBC News, have once again started referring to Christians as “Easter worshippers” as their most sacred day approaches.

The phrase was brought up after a tragic accident that happened in South Africa, where 45 people were killed after a bus plunged off a cliff in the nation’s Limpopo province on March 28, 2024, according to Trending Politics. The victims were headed to an Easter conference when the accident occurred. In the end, only one person was able to survive with critical injuries.

“Bus carrying Easter worshippers falls off cliff killing 45 people in South Africa,” CNN’s headline stated.

People Magazine, NBC News and dozens of other far-left and anti-Christian outlets used similar headlines.

Back in 2019, the term previously generated controversy when Islamic extremists murdered dozens of Christians during Easter celebrations in Sri Lanka.

“The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka,” Barack Obama said back then.

In addition to Obama, many elected officials also used the derogatory term, including Hillary Clinton.

“How do President Obama and Secretary Clinton both come up with Easter worshippers in their tweets about the murders in Sri Lanka? To have both of them use the same term on the same day is strange. Is Easter Worshipper the left’s new way to avoid the word Christian? Pathetic,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich wrote in response to the phrase.

After the headlines by CNN and other outlets became viral, people on social media immediately criticized the phrase.

“Perhaps we should start referring to leftists as ‘Satan worshipers,'” Twitter user @richarddibX wrote.

🚨 CNN Once Again Refers To Christians As ‘Easter Worshipers’ 📢 Perhaps we should start referring to leftists as "Satan worshipers" A number of mainstream media outlets, including CNN and NBC News, have once again started referring to Christians as “Easter worshipers” as… pic.twitter.com/8tIn24rvB6 — The Dibster (@richarddibX) March 29, 2024

Another person, @WhirlaWhirla1, also responded to CNN’s headline.

“I guess ‘Christians’ is not in CNN’s vocabulary,” the person wrote.

Easter Worshipers???? I guess Christians is not in CNN's vocabulary.. — Whirley (@WhirlaWhirla1) March 29, 2024

Award-winning cartoonist George Alexopoulos criticized CNN as well.

“[Have] you become so demonic you can’t even type the word ‘Christ’ anymore?” he wrote.