Candlelight Vigil Set for Victims of Fatal Casino Shootings

A candlelight vigil in honor of the victims of Monday’s fatal shootings at a Reno casino will take place Wednesday evening.

Parkland mass shooting
People attend a candlelight vigil for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. / PHOTO: AP

(Dave Mason, The Center Square) A candlelight vigil in honor of the victims of Monday’s fatal shootings at a Reno, Nevada casino will take place Wednesday evening.

The vigil is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Unity Center of Reno, 2207 Kings Row, Reno.

The vigil will include prayers by Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Native American and Baha’i leaders, according to the center’s post on Facebook. The service will be livestreamed and is organized by Hindu statesman Rajan Zed and Unity Minister Toni King.

As of late Tuesday morning, police hadn’t released the names of the victims or the male suspect in the shootings, which happened Monday morning at the Grand Sierra Resort. The Center Square Tuesday couldn’t reach the Reno and Sparks police departments for comment.

Three people were killed and two were critically injured during the shootings in the casino’s parking lot, according to the Sparks Police Department, which is the lead agency handling the investigation.

Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth said Monday police didn’t know the suspect’s motive and didn’t believe there was a connection between the suspect and any of the victims.

According to KTVN, Reno police reported that the six officers involved in shooting and wounding the suspect, who the Sparks police said fired at the officers, are on standard administrative leave and are being offered wellness and peer support resources.

In a statement, the Grand Sierra Resort confirmed that none of its employees was injured.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today,” the resort said Monday. “Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

The resort, which is one of the tallest buildings in Reno and is near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, continues to operate.

