Despite Trump’s Trolling, Canada Annexation Would Wreak Havoc on U.S. Politics

(Headline USA) President Donald Trump has repeatedly said Canada should be the 51st U.S. state as he proposes erasing the 5,525-mile-long border that separates the countries and alleviating the need for tariffs that he has leveraged to force the northern neighbor into maintaining tighter border security.

“If people wanted to play the game right, it would be 100% certain that they’d become a state,” Trump said recently addressing Canadian citizens’ desire to pay lower taxes and benefit from better healthcare.

Canadain Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who initially scoffed at the proposal, recently acknowledged behind closed doors that Trump’s sustained annexation call “is a real thing.”

But is it? Really?

The U.S. Constitution’s Admissions Clause, Article IV, Section 3, states: “New States may be admitted by the Congress into this Union; but no new State shall be formed or erected within the Jurisdiction of any other State; nor any State be formed by the Junction of two or more States, or Parts of States, without the Consent of the Legislatures of the States concerned as well as of the Congress.”

While it takes only a House majority, Senate filibuster rules require a minimum of 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to bring a bill to the floor—an insurmountable threshold for all kinds of key legislation.

There are currently 53 Republican senators, although several have defied Trump on matters, including his Cabinet picks, that they deem too outlandish.

The proposal would seem to have its share of supporters.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., an occasional Trump ally, joked on X when all 50 states certified Trump’s Electoral College victory last month, “They skipped Canada. We’ll fix that next time!”

My only thought today as the states’ electoral votes were listed off: they skipped Canada. We’ll fix that next time! pic.twitter.com/VNB76HHT2T — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 7, 2025

Still, no major legislation is advancing that would extend an invitation to statehood to America’s northern neighbor.

There have been multiple past pathways to statehood—from the absorption of the 13 colonies under the Articles of Confederation, to Congress formally agreeing to Texass request to be annexed as the 28th state, but only after rejecting previous overtures from the then-republic.

However, most states were added after Congress accepted a petition from some territorial legislative body, which could include legislatures that Congress itself suggested forming as part of the process.

In practice, therefore, Canada would probably have to have a referendum to gauge voters’ interests in joining the U.S. before more detailed aspects of the process could begin—and the chances of passage don’t seem high.

While not addressing Canada as the 51st state directly, polling last year from Gallup and the Pew Research Center showed that Americans overwhelmingly had a positive view of Canada. Yet, while Canadians viewed the U.S. more positively than negatively, their view may be a little more muted.

Moreover, Trump’s threats of tariffs have left Canadians feeling betrayed, and sports fans in Canada have begun voicing their displeasure by booing the U.S. national anthem at NBA and NHL games.

Of course, public opinion wouldn’t matter if the U.S. opted to invade Canada and annex it by force. Not even Trump is suggesting that, though he’s refused to rule out U.S. military force to seize back control of the Panama Canal.

Either way, despite public sentiment having turned against the soon-to-resign Trudeau and his far-left administration, there is no guarantee that Canadians would back Republican policies, meaning the move would come with considerable risk.

If Canada were to join the U.S., its population of 41.6 million would make it the largest state, outpacing California’s 39.4 million residents. Canada would get two senators but also 55 House seats based on the average congressional district population following the 2020 U.S. census, which was 761,169 individuals.

That would make Canada the presidential race’s richest prize, with 57 Electoral College delegates—exceeding California’s 54.

The Permanent Apportionment Act of 1929, meanwhile, caps the number of House seats at 435, meaning that other state delegations would shrink to make room for the new Canadian members of the House—and, by extension, its delegates to the Electoral College.

Suddenly, make-or-break swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin may not look so important if there are tens of millions of Canucks waiting to be wooed with a presidential election on the line.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press