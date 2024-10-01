Quantcast
Tuesday, October 1, 2024

Byron Donalds Shuts Down Notorious Pro-Kamala Radio Show, Brings the Receipts

'It’s not true? You sure you want to go there? ... Okay let’s go there....'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USARep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., slammed two media networks on separate occasions after leftist hosts attempted to run cover for the high inflation and crime under the Biden-Harris administration.

During a Tuesday interview on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club, Donalds asserted that inflation was “brought to us by Kamala Harris,” triggering interruptions from co-hosts Angel Rye and Charlamagne tha God. Both leftist hosts downplayed Harris’s influence in driving up inflation, but this defense did not convince Donalds. 

“By Kamala?” Charlamagne questioned. 

“Yes,” Donalds replied, to which Charlamagne countered, “She’s the vice president.” 

“Charlamagne, listen man—when Joe Biden wanted to do his American Rescue Plan, Kamala Harris was a tiebreaking vote in the United States Senate she broke the tide and started this inflation that has hurt so many people in our country everybody,” Donalds affirmed decisively. 

Rye, appearing virtually, jumped in with a false claim: “That’s not true.” 

“It’s not true?” Donalds asked as Rye’s response became inaudible. “You sure you want to go there? … Okay let’s go there.” 

Donalds reached into his pocket and took out what appeared to be a printout of a news report about Harris’s tie-breaking vote for the controversial American Rescue Plan of 2021. 

“He got notes, Ang. He got notes, Angela Rye,” Charlamagne joked. Rye remained notably silent after that, choosing to change the subject on Donalds’s record instead.  

This isn’t Donalds’s first time putting leftist commentators to task. He lectured CNN host Abby Phillip and strategist Keith Boykin after they claimed crime rates weren’t rising. 

“Crime is not massively up, that’s a lie!” Boykin shouted, as transcribed by the Daily Caller. “You’re lying! You’re lying! The FBI just released data this week that crime is going down! Oh my Go—Abby, why do you let this man lie?” 

Remaining poised and calm, Donalds pointed to CNN’s own chart which demonstrated that crime remains historically high compared to pre-pandemic levels. 

“Well, I’m looking at your chart right now, 2021 is when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came into office, look at that spike up in violent crime,” Donalds explained. 

“I’m not even twisting the facts,” the Republican lawmaker pointed, highlighting CNN’s chart. “You put up a chart. I just looked at the chart myself. The bottom line was from 2021. Well, what happened in 2021? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came into office. This is when Democrat politicians were all the rage for defund the police.”

Donalds’s comments come as Democrats attempt to save face about the crime in the U.S. While the FBI showed that violent crime is down 2.8 percent, it remains disproportionately high compared to when President Donald Trump was in office. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Son of Failed Trump Assassin Released on Bond, Pleads Not Guilty to Child-Porn Charges
Next article
CNN Bills Readers for Leftist Coverage Available for Free on DNC

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com