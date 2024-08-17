Quantcast
Buckle Up: Trump Recruits Ex-Dem. Tulsi Gabbard for Debate Prep 

'He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi...'

FILE - Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate, July 31, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump tapped former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, to sharpen his already commanding debating style ahead of the ABC debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

In remarks to the liberal New York Times, Trump campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed Gabbard’s role in the campaign.

“He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage in 2020,” Leavitt said.

Gabbard, who debated Harris during the 2020 Democratic primary, is often credited as the leading force behind Harris’s exit from the race. Harris called it quits before the Iowa caucuses.

During the primary debates, Harris struggled to defend her foreign policy and criminal justice records. One viral moment occurred when Gabbard lambasted Harris for prosecuting marijuana offenses. 

“There’s too many examples to cite but she put over 1,5000 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said during the debate.

Gabbard also rebuked Harris for blocking evidence that could have freed an innocent man from death row “until the court ordered her to do so.” 

She added, “She kept prison in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California and she fought to keep cash-bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.” 

Gabbard is the author of a New York Times best-selling book, For Love of Country: Leave the Democrat Party Behind. She represented Hawaii’s Second Congressional District from 2013 to 2021.

She left the Democratic Party in 2022, accusing it of being “under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness.”

