BREAKING: Elon Musk Says Trump is in the ‘Epstein Files,’ Accuses Him of Suppressing Them

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The world’s richest man has essentially accused the world’s most powerful man of being compromised by a sexual blackmail operation.

What started as a public debate between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk over the so-called “big beautiful” spending bill escalated Thursday, with Musk saying that Trump was in the “Epstein files”—blaming the President for their suppression. The Epstein files are the thousands of investigatory records the government has on Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile sex trafficker who’s thought to have run an international blackmail operation.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” he said on Twitter/X, which he owns.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

“Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” Musk added.

Musk’s bombshell came minutes after Trump threatened to cut his subsidies, which Headline USA covered in this article. Musk didn’t explain why he spent some $250 million on helping Trump get elected last year, or why he allowed Trump to be around his son.

However, to Musk’s point, Trump has expressed hesitation about releasing all the Epstein files.

“I think that less so, because you don’t want to affect people’s lives if there’s phony stuff in there. Because there’s a lot of phony stuff in that whole world,” Trump once told Fox & Friends.

There is zero doubt in my mind that Trump is named in the Epstein files. Elon is telling the truth.

pic.twitter.com/Bi52XFT31W — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) June 5, 2025

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s allegations. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino recently promised that the bureau is going to soon release video evidence related to Epstein’s purported suicide.

Trump and Epstein were once considered friends, but they had a falling out in 2004 over a bidding war for a mansion near Mar-a-Lago. Trump also kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago in 2007 for harassing the daughter of a member there.

Additionally, disgraced author Michael Wolff reported last November that Epstein was “afraid” of Trump up until his final days, when he died in prison.

According to Wolff, Epstein believed that Trump caused him to be initially investigated by law enforcement in 2005 after the two had a fight over the property near Mar-a-Lago—an allegation that, if true, could arguably be seen as a heroic move by Trump, regardless of his motives.

