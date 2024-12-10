Quantcast
BREAKING: 82-Year-Old Mitch McConnell Suffers Nasty Fall at Capitol Hill

McConnell has suffered several medical episodes in recent years...

Posted by Ken Silva
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives to meet reporters following a caucus meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly received medical attention Tuesday after he fell following a Republican lunch meeting.

“He was spotted walking back to his Capitol office followed by a medical team and escorted by Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), who hosted the lunch meeting,” The Hill reported.

“Barrasso told a senator that McConnell had fallen after the lunch, shortly before his weekly press conference. The Hill saw multiple McConnell staffers rush over from their office towards the luncheon area after his fall. A medical team transporting a wheelchair was spotted following McConnell into his office.”

Sen. John Thune later told reporters that the 82-year-old McConnell was “fine,” according to Reuters.

McConnell has suffered several medical episodes in recent years.

In August 2023, he stopped his remarks mid-sentence and stared off into space for several seconds.

McConnell’s apparent medical episode occurred at a Covington, Kentucky presser, after a reporter asked him if he plans to run for reelection in 2026.

“What are my thoughts about what?” he asked once, prompting the report to reiterate his question. McConnell then stared off into space for about 30 seconds. He did field two more questions before exiting stage right.

That troubling August 2023 episode came about a month after a July 26, 2023, press conference in Washington DC, where he appeared to freeze up and stared vacantly for around 20 seconds. His colleagues in Republican leadership, who were standing behind him and could not see his face, grabbed his elbows and asked if he wanted to go back to his office.

McConnell was also hospitalized in March 2023, after he tripped at a DC hotel.

His seemingly declining health has constituents calling for his resignation before he’s up for reelection in 2026.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
