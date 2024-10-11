Quantcast
Friday, October 11, 2024

Bombshell Court Filing Accuses FBI of Seeking 50-Year Coverup of OKC Bomb Records

'The FBI is asking the Court to become a party to what is intended to be and will be a 50-year cover-up of the FBI’s heretofore secret role in the Oklahoma City Bombing...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Aftermath of the OKC bombing. PHOTO: FBI
Aftermath of the OKC bombing. PHOTO: FBI

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Utah attorney Jesse Trentadue has accused the FBI of seeking a 50-year coverup of its role in the Oklahoma City bombing in his latest court filing in a long-running Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

Trentadue’s FOIA lawsuit against the FBI seeks records about Roger Edwin Moore, who was a CIA asset, an FBI informant and a business associate to OKC bomber Tim McVeigh; as well as for records about the Aryan Republican Army, a neo-Nazi bank-robbery gang also involved in the attack.

In response to his lawsuit, the FBI has given several batches of OKC bomb records to him this year. However, none of those records are related to Trentadue’s specific request, he said in his Tuesday filing.

“There was not a single document produced to Plaintiff that was responsive to either of his FOIA Requests,” Trentadue wrote.

Trentadue also noted that the FBI has withheld 453 pages from him on privacy grounds, even though the subjects of his request—Moore and McVeigh—are both dead.

Furthermore, he said, the FBI is producing records at a snail’s pace—the FBI has admitted it holds 36,795 pages of documents about Moore and the OKC-ARA links, but wants until 2036 to produce them all. Worse still, the FBI doesn’t want the court to review whether it’s complied with Trentadue’s FOIA request until 2036, Trentadue added.

“By asking the Court to not consider the lawfulness of Bureau’s withholding of these incriminating documents until the year 2036, the FBI is asking the Court to become a party to what is intended to be and will be a 50-year cover-up of the FBI’s heretofore secret role in the Oklahoma City Bombing,” Trentadue concluded.

“What the FBI is asking the Court to do is also both outrageous and unlawful because “[u]nreasonable delays in disclosing non-exempt documents violate the intent and purpose of the FOIA, and the courts have a duty to prevent these abuses.”

Trentadue now seeks to have the presiding judge order the FBI to compile a “Vaughn Index,” which would describe and identify each document being withheld, state the statutory exemption claimed for that document, and give a detailed explanation as to how disclosure of the particular document would damage the interest protected by the claimed exemption.

It’s not clear when the judge will rule on Trentadue’s motion.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Propagandist AP Excuses Violent Gang’s Militant Aurora Takeover: ‘It’s Only One Block’
Next article
Tesla Unveils Self-Driving ‘Cybercab,’ Promises Autonomous Vehicles for Public Soon

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com