BLM Firebombers Get Wrist-Slap from Biden’s Justice Department

(Tony Sifert, Headline USA) In a stark contrast with the treatment received by Trump-supporting J6 detainees who still languish in solitary confinement in D.C. jails, two leftist BLM-supporting New York lawyers have received a slap on the wrist for firebombing police cars during a George Floyd protest in May 2020.

The two lawyers were facing domestic terrorism charges and the possibility of 30 years in jail. This week, the Biden Administration agreed to a massive reduction of the charges in a plea agreement that will likely result only in a couple years of jail time.https://t.co/dLCKAWqzqv — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) June 5, 2022

Urooj Rahman, 33, and Colinford Mattis, 34, who were arrested after firebombing an empty police car with a Molotov cocktail, both pled guilty to making and possessing an explosive device last year, domestic terrorism charges that could have led to sentences of 30 years or more in prison for each, according to legal scholar Jonathan Turley.

For unknown reasons, the pair entered new guilty pleas after new, lesser charges were filed by the Department of Justice in the case.

Rahman and Mattias were re-charged with “conspiracy to commit arson and possess an explosive device,” and prosecutors recommended a 1-2 year sentence after they expressed “regret” for their actions, reported Reuters.

...article continued below - Advertisement -

“I wish I had made different and better choices that night,” Mattis told U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan.

Patrick J. Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, attacked the prosecutors’ recommendation of light sentences.

“The judge must reject this request,” Lynch told Fox News. “There is absolutely no justification for lowballing the sentence for an anti-police terrorist attack.”

Now we turn to Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, 2020 BLM rioters. DOJ recently changed their original charges and plea agreement. Must be nice! pic.twitter.com/PDjTAkQJSN — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) June 5, 2022

Reporter Julie Kelly pointed out the double standard in the DOJ‘s treatment of Jan. 6 defendants versus its treatment of actual BLM terrorists in a thread on Twitter.

...article continued below - Advertisement -

“Jacob Chansley walked in Capitol thru open door, chatted with police, went into Senate chambers and left,” Kelly wrote.

“He spent 317 days in solitary before . . . Judge Royce Lamberth, a Reagan appointee, gave him 41 months in jail.”

“Now we turn to Urooj Rahman and Colinford Mattis, 2020 BLM rioters,” Kelly continued.

“DOJ recently changed their original charges and . . . these rioters who attempted to torch a NYPD vehicle with a Molotov cocktail will get half the prison time as Chansley.”