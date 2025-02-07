Bill to Remove Medical Debt from Credit Scores in Washington Moves Forward

(Carleen Johnson, The Center Square) State lawmakers are forwarding a bill that would change how medical debt impacts Washingtonians’ credit scores.

Senate Bill 5480 doesn’t erase medical debt completely but “Declares a medical debt void and unenforceable if it is reported to a consumer credit reporting agency or credit bureau,” according to a Senate Bill Report.

The report goes on to say the bill “Prohibits specific entities from reporting medical debts to a consumer credit reporting agency or credit bureau, on pain of committing a violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

According to an Economic Opportunity Institute article from the summer of 2024, approximately 95% of people in Washington have health insurance, but the amount of money being spent is still outpacing what they can afford.

