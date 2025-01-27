Quantcast
Monday, January 27, 2025

WATCH: Bill Gates Speaks about His Time w/ Jeffrey Epstein

'In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) In a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal, billionaire Bill Gates said he was “foolish” and “quite stupid” to have associated himself with deceased sex trafficker and alleged Israeli intelligence asset Jeffrey Epstein.

“In retrospect, I was foolish to spend any time with him, and he sort of got time with various people by spending time with other people,” Gates told Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker. “I think I was quite stupid. I thought it would help me with global health, philanthropy. In fact, it failed to do that, and it was just a huge mistake.”

When asked whether the fallout from Epstein has made him more “wary,” Gates said it “definitely” has.

“I mean, are you kidding?” he added.

The Journal revealed in May 2023 that Epstein discovered that Gates had an affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova. Epstein may have attempted to use that knowledge to blackmail Gates.

According to the Journal, Epstein told Gates that he knew about the affair after Gates refused to donate $100 million to his charity.

Epstein also made Boris Nikolic, a Gates confidant and top science adviser at the time, as  a backup executor in his will just days before Epstein died in 2019.

Nikolic told the Journal that Epstein didn’t discuss the idea with him beforehand, that he subsequently declined to serve, and that he believes he was listed by Epstein as a way to strike at Gates.

“He couldn’t have listed Bill because that would have been too obvious, so he chose me,” he reportedly said. “I have come to believe it was likely a retaliatory move against Bill Gates.”

Gates has repeatedly denied any criminal wrongdoing with respect to his links to Epstein—but it may have cost him his marriage to Melinda French Gates.

In 2022, French Gates allegedly had serious doubts about her husband’s friend the entire time.

“I did not like that [Bill] had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein,” Melinda said in an interview last year.

“I made that clear to him. I also met Jeffrey Epstein exactly one time. I wanted to see who this man was, and I regretted it from the second I stepped in the door.”

She later called him “evil personified.”

Meanwhile, Gates might be trying to rekindle his relationship with his ex-wife. He recently told The Times of London that his divorce is “the mistake I regret the most.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Three Things Investors Should Consider Outside the President’s Control
Next article
Trump’s Tariff Threat Makes Colombia Dance to the Tune of Mass Deportations

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com