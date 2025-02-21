Quantcast
Friday, February 21, 2025

Big Win: Judge Clears Way for Trump to Axe Thousands of USAID Bureaucrats

'USAID has a long history of being used essentially as a CIA cutout...'

Posted by Ken Silva
USAID headquarters in Washington DC. PHOTO: AP
USAID headquarters in Washington DC. PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for the Trump administration to pull thousands of U.S. Agency for International Development staffers off the job in the United States and around the world.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols declined to keep in place his temporary block on the effort to remove all but a small fraction of USAID staffers from their posts, as part of an administration plan that would also give those abroad a 30-day deadline to move back to the U.S. at government expense.

His ruling comes in a broad lawsuit filed by unions on behalf of USAID bureaucrats. Judge Nichols found that the unions’ challenge must be dealt with under federal employment laws rather than in district court.

President Donald Trump and the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency tied to billionaire Elon Musk have moved swiftly to shutter USAID, asserting that its work is wasteful and out of line with the president’s agenda.

But the problems with USAID run deeper than those described by Trump and Musk. Indeed, USAID has a long history of being used essentially as a CIA cutout.

In 2003, for instance, the Bush administration used the USAID to foment a coup against the Georgian government. According to antiwar.com editorial director Scott Horton, the coup was assisted by a non-profit organization called the Liberty Institute, which at the time was funded by the USAID and George Soros.

More recently, the Biden administration’s head of USAID, Samantha Power, was involved in numerous regime-change efforts—most notoriously, in Libya.

As noted by antiwar.com’s Dave DeCamp, Power pushed for the coup against Libyan ruler Moammar Gaddafi when she was on Barrack Obama’s National Security Council. Since the overthrow of Gaddafi, Libya is now a failed state with open slave markets.

Most recently, Power was accused last February of fomenting unrest in Hungary, where Viktor Orban crushed his globalist opponents in the nation’s 2022 elections. Power went to Budapest in her capacity as USAID administrator to “support independent Hungarian partner organizations working to protect the rule of law, strengthen democratic institutions and civil society, and support independent media.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Judge Allows Trump’s Mass Firings of Federal Workers to Move Forward
Next article
Luigi Mangione Makes First Court Appearance Since His Arraignment in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Death

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com