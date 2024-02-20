Quantcast
Monday, February 19, 2024

Biden Relative Granted Presidential Pardon — Is Hunter Next?

'I've answered this question before...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe (right) and Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A member of the Biden family has been bestowed with the gesture of a complete presidential pardon, but the incident in question didn’t unfold in the last decade or even the last century. 

Former President Abraham Lincoln, who led the nation through the Civil War and the emancipation of slaves, extended a pardon to Union Army civilian Moses Robinette, the great-great-grandfather of President Joe Biden. 

According to historical records cited by the Washington Post, Robinette found himself incarcerated after a violent altercation with fellow Union Army worker John Alexander on March 21, 1865. 

The severity of Robinette’s apparent assault left Alexander with knife wounds, leading to attempted murder charges.

Fortunately for Robinette, Lincoln, the 16th commander-in-chief, intervened by granting clemency to the great-great-grandfather of this 30th successor. Notably, Robinette’s lineage ultimately led to the parental line of Biden, whose full name is Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. 

A transcript from the trial reveals Robinnette’s claim of self-defense: “He grabbed me and possibly might have injured me seriously had I not resorted to the means that I did.” However, his assertions failed to sway the military judges, resulting in a guilty verdict for all counts, except the attempted to kill charge. 

This historical revelation comes as critics speculate that Joe Biden may pardon his son, Hunter Biden. Much like his dad’s great-great-grandfather, Hunter Biden is grapping with a criminal indictment related to his tax affairs and the contentious purchase of a weapon. 

The White House has refuted any consideration of such a pardon. Despite these denials, reporters have flooded the press briefings with questions related to a potential presidential intervention. 

“I’ve been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son,” White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre said in December.

In September, Jean-Pierre made similar remarks. “I’ve answered this question before. It was asked of me not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago, and I was very clear, and I said no,” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
