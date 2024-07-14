Biden Rejects ‘Assassination Attempt’ Label for Trump Shooting Post ‘Bullseye’ Threat

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden left many Americans baffled after he refused to label the near-fatal shooting of former President Donald Trump as an “assassination attempt,” despite growing evidence suggesting otherwise.

During a Saturday press conference, Biden cited ignorance about the assassination attempt. “I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts, so I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make some—any more comments,” he claimed when asked about the shooting.

During a Saturday press conference, a reporter asked: "Do you think it was an assassination attempt?"

Earlier in the press conference, Biden called for everyone to condemn the shooting and said, “it’s one of the reason why we have to unite this country.”

Biden’s newly found condemnation of violence comes at odds with his previous vicious remarks and threats against Trump.

While addressing donors earlier this week, Biden said that it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye” without specifying what he meant by such statements.

Moreover, Biden has consistently portrayed Trump as a “threat” to democracy, labeling him as such in countless public statements.

Just days prior, he declared Trump a “threat to this nation” during a rally in Detroit, Michigan, and echoed the same sentiment at several of his events and social media posts. “There is one existential threat: It’s Donald Trump,” he specifically said at a February rally.

A video circulated on social media showing Biden's previous rhetoric about Trump.

On Twitter, Biden has been equally vicious against Trump, often calling him the “greatest” threat to America.

On Twitter, Biden wrote: "Donald Trump is the greatest threat to our democracy."

Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 21, 2023

Former President Barack Obama, who has similarly criticized Trump as a threat, condemned the shooting in a statement on Twitter.

“Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics,” Obama stated.

Former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter (through the Center Center) condemned the violence in statements.

“Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process,” Clinton wrote on Twitter.

Bill Clinton’s wife, twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, also condemned the violence. Tellingly, Hillary Clinton herself has said Americans should be afraid of Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

In a separate statement, Bush wrote, “Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response.”

The Carter Center chimed in, writing, “Our thoughts are with President Trump and all those affected by this horrific act, and we call on all Americans to embrace civility in our democratic processes.”