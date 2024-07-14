Quantcast
Sunday, July 14, 2024

Biden Denied Security for Hunter’s Love Child Hours Before Trump Shooting

'I doubt every single mother is having to board their house at night...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Lunden Roberts and Navy Biden
Lunden Roberts (right) and Navy Biden on the cover of the new memoir. / IMAGE: Skyhorse Publishing

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Lunden Roberts, the mother of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Navy Biden, scolded the White House for not providing Secret Service protection to the 5-year-old child. 

In a Saturday interview with The Telegraph, Roberts expressed concerns for her daughter’s safety just hours before a near-fatal shooting of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Roberts declared that her daughter is the only grandchild without Secret Service protection, igniting fears and leading her to take personal security measures.

“I doubt every single mother is having to board their house up at night to barricade themselves in a room with 12 guns just to go to sleep,” Roberts lamented.

Referring to the Biden family, she added, “They don’t offer security, they don’t protect her in any way.” 

The timing of Roberts’ statements coincided with the failed assassination attempt targeting Trump.  

While Biden condemned the violence during a press conference, questions could linger about whether Navy Biden would receive protection. 

In August 2024, Biden claimed that all his grandchildren had Secret Service protection without specifying whether Navy Biden was included.  

The Daily Mail reported in June 2022, Roberts had requested the White House granted her and Navy Biden protection following alleged harassment by her ex-boyfriend, but Biden seemingly took no action. 

Subsequently, conservative non-profit Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit demanding Secret Service documents regarding the lack of protection for Biden’s first grandchild.  

“All of Joe Biden’s grandchildren can receive Secret Service protection while he’s in office. We frankly can’t imagine any good reason to deny security to this child,” declared Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement. 

The lawsuit followed Biden’s refusal to acknowledge Navy Biden as his grandchild publicly. Neither Joe Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden have spoken to or visited Navy Biden, despite her expressed desire to meet the president. 

In an interview with the Daily Signal, Roberts recounted trying to justify Biden’s refusal to meet with the child, citing his busy schedule. 

“She says, ‘Oh, well, that’s why he hasn’t been to see me, because he’s out there helping so many other people. But when he’s done, he’s going to come see me,’” Roberts recounted. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Rejects ‘Assassination Attempt’ Label for Trump Shooting Post ‘Bullseye’ Threat

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com