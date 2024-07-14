Biden Denied Security for Hunter’s Love Child Hours Before Trump Shooting

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Lunden Roberts, the mother of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Navy Biden, scolded the White House for not providing Secret Service protection to the 5-year-old child.

In a Saturday interview with The Telegraph, Roberts expressed concerns for her daughter’s safety just hours before a near-fatal shooting of former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

Roberts declared that her daughter is the only grandchild without Secret Service protection, igniting fears and leading her to take personal security measures.

“I doubt every single mother is having to board their house up at night to barricade themselves in a room with 12 guns just to go to sleep,” Roberts lamented.

Referring to the Biden family, she added, “They don’t offer security, they don’t protect her in any way.”

The timing of Roberts’ statements coincided with the failed assassination attempt targeting Trump.

While Biden condemned the violence during a press conference, questions could linger about whether Navy Biden would receive protection.

In August 2024, Biden claimed that all his grandchildren had Secret Service protection without specifying whether Navy Biden was included.

The Daily Mail reported in June 2022, Roberts had requested the White House granted her and Navy Biden protection following alleged harassment by her ex-boyfriend, but Biden seemingly took no action.

Subsequently, conservative non-profit Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit demanding Secret Service documents regarding the lack of protection for Biden’s first grandchild.

“All of Joe Biden’s grandchildren can receive Secret Service protection while he’s in office. We frankly can’t imagine any good reason to deny security to this child,” declared Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton in a statement.

The lawsuit followed Biden’s refusal to acknowledge Navy Biden as his grandchild publicly. Neither Joe Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden have spoken to or visited Navy Biden, despite her expressed desire to meet the president.

In an interview with the Daily Signal, Roberts recounted trying to justify Biden’s refusal to meet with the child, citing his busy schedule.

“She says, ‘Oh, well, that’s why he hasn’t been to see me, because he’s out there helping so many other people. But when he’s done, he’s going to come see me,’” Roberts recounted.