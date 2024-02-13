Biden Again Appears Lost During Press Conference w/King of Jordan

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden once again appeared lost and confused during a press conference this week with King Abdullah II of Jordan, the New York Post reported.

The press conference on Monday was held to honor the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ strategic partnership, but it was overshadowed by concerns about Biden’s mental fitness as he wandered around the stage.

Biden kicked off the conference, at one point making an awkward comment to the king, saying, “And by the way, Barack’s looking at you in the corner over there.”

After addressing attendees, Biden wandered from side to side around King Abdullah II as the king spoke, keeping his eyes fixated on the floor as if he were looking for something.

Biden’s pacing seemed to confuse Abdullah, who looked over his shoulder to figure out where the president was. Biden then commented to Abdullah, “I switched sides on you.”

The incident comes less than a week after special counsel Robert Hur revealed in a report that Biden’s memory has deteriorated significantly.

According to Hur, Biden could not remember during his interview with the special counsel when he served as vice president or when his late son Beau Biden died.

Biden has denied the legitimacy of Hur’s findings, writing them off as a Republican hit-job.

“My memory is fine,” he said during a press conference last Thursday. “None of you thought could I pass any of the things I got passed. How did that happen? I guess I just forgot what was going on.”

He went on in Thursday’s press conference to confuse the presidents of Mexico and Egypt.

Polls show the vast majority of Americans are concerned about Biden’s mental fitness. Currently, 86% of Americans believe Biden is “too old” to be president, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday and conducted after the release of the Hur report.