Quantcast
Saturday, November 18, 2023

Biden DOJ Defends Ban on Drug Users Purchasing Guns As Hunter Argues against It

'It is patently clear that the statutes underpinning the Government’s firearms case will be struck down...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe and Hunter Biden
Joe and Hunter Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s Justice Department defended a ban on drug users owning guns even as Hunter Biden’s legal team prepares to challenge the policy as part of his defense against federal charges.

The government asked the Third Circuit Court of Appeals this week to uphold the conviction of Erik Harris, a college student who was charged after admitting he used marijuana while owning guns. DOJ attorneys argued the sentence is necessary for public safety reasons.

“Harris claimed to lose one of his firearms (potentially at a bar) on the same evening that he smoked marijuana and was drunk,” wrote Andrew Noll, a DC-based attorney with the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

Noll went on to argue that the broader ban on drug users from purchasing weapons is due to the fact that drug users are more likely to be impaired.

“Users are unlikely to put their guns away before using drugs and retrieve them only after regaining lucidity,” Noll wrote. “And it is unclear how the government could reasonably administer a regime that permitted confiscation only during the several-hour period a person is intoxicated.”

Hunter Biden is facing federal charges for three gun felonies related to a 2018 incident in which police recovered a firearm registered to him from a trash can in Delaware. Records show Biden purchased the weapon by lying about his drug use, denying that he was an active drug user on the form.

Biden’s attorneys reportedly plan to invoke the Second Amendment to defend Biden’s right to purchase the weapon, even if that means overturning his father’s restrictions.

In a letter addressed to the U.S. attorney supervising the probe of the first son, Biden’s lawyers called the drug-user prohibition “constitutionally dubious at best.”

“[I]t is patently clear that the statutes underpinning the Government’s firearms case will be struck down,” Hunter’s lawyers wrote.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senior FBI Official Retaliated against Subordinates for Cooperating in IG Investigation
Next article
Democrat Who Misled about Residency Could Hand Va. Senate to GOP

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com