Saturday, July 6, 2024

Biden Destroys His 2024 Election Chances During ABC Interview

'You know, not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: @DD_Geopolitics via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) ABC News and George Stephanopoulos allowed Joe Biden to completely destroy his chances of being fairly reelected at the end of this year by allowing him to talk, just like Donald Trump did during the last debate. 

During the July 5, 2024, interview, Biden tried to present himself as a strong leader when it comes to foreign policy by saying that he was working with Israel and “shut [Vladimir] Putin down,” even though the war between Russia and Ukraine did not end.

“I’m the guy that put NATO together, the future, no one thought I could expand it. I’m the guy that shot Putin down, no one thought it could happen,” he said.

Stephanopoulos then directly asked Biden whether or not he would physically and mentally be able to stay in the White House for another four years.

“It was a bad episode,” Biden said, referring to the infamous debate.

He also said that he was ill at the time and “feeling terrible” before the debate started.

Biden then blamed Trump for his horrible debate performance, saying that he was constantly “distracted” by Trump’s speaking when his microphone was off.

Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he would be willing to take an independent medical exam and Biden refused, saying that he doesn’t need to do it.

“I have a cognitive test every single day… Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I’m running the world,” Biden said.

He then complained that Trump wants to “undo every single thing I’ve done,” even though Biden himself reversed dozens of Trump’s executive orders as soon as he got inside the Oval Office.

After that, Stephanopolous asked what Biden would do if he lost to Trump.

“I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” Biden said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
