REPORT: Biden Berated, Screamed at Aides after Being Told He Was Losing to Trump

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden reportedly berated and screamed at aides after being told he was losing to former President Donald Trump in the polls, according to NBC News.

The 81-year-old has allegedly grown more and more frustrated and anxious about his reelection bid as Trump’s lead in key swing states continues to grow.

In one instance, after losing 100,000 Democratic primary votes in Michigan to the “uncommitted” option, Biden was “seething” and began shouting and swearing at campaign staffers who told him his continued support for Israel in its war against Hamas affected his numbers.

Since then, Biden has taken a hardline stance against Israel on several occasions, even dispatching Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to meddle in the country’s elections as Democrats attempt to pin blame on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Biden’s indecisiveness and taciturn support for Hamas.

The risky move, however, may backfire by further alienating Jewish voters, who see as clearly as Muslim voters that Biden is trying to play it up the middle for his own political protection.

The war began shortly after Biden unfroze billions of dollars in Iranian assets, which the rogue regime likely used to help funnel resources to Hamas terrorists for their Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, breaking a two-year ceasefire with the barbaric sneak attack.

After reports of Biden’s blowup began to leak, White House spokesman Andrew Bates insisted that the recent acrimony toward Netanyahu had nothing to do with Biden’s domestic woes.

“President Biden makes national security decisions based on the country’s national security needs alone—no other factor,” he claimed.

However, longtime Democrat strategist James Carville seemed to contradict that thinking in a February interview with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“”They’re going to have to tell Bibi Netanyahu, ‘We’re not going to lose our election because you’re scared to go to jail,'” Carville said a day before the Michigan primary.

Jen Psaki and James Carville are concerned about the Israel-Gaza conflict, because it's harming Biden's reelection prospects. Particularly they're concerned with an Arab-American protest vote in Michigan

"They're going to have to tell Bibi Netanyahu 'We're not going to lose our… pic.twitter.com/Lia4Ay7Y0I — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 27, 2024

In addition to lashing out at Israel, Biden has also told staffers he feels “cocooned,” and that he wants to speak more with voters. However, his handlers continue to place significant constraints on his campaigning in order to “minimize the chances of a flub,” NBC News reported.

When asked whether Biden’s campaign intended to allow him to do more in-person campaigning, a source familiar with the matter said, “The president and his advisers have all been eager for him to be out there more and planned for that to take place at the start of the election year, as has been the norm for past incumbents seeking re-election.”

Meanwhile, others in his party are growing frustrated with his sagging poll numbers.

“Biden stood up in front of the whole world and said, ‘I’m ready. I’m the guy who can take down Donald Trump,’ so, he godd**n well better do it,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

“We don’t have time for him to be worried about whether or not people are saying things right or the poll numbers are where they should be,” Smith added. “I want focused energy and not defensive anger.”