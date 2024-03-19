Quantcast
Monday, March 18, 2024

REPORT: Biden Berated, Screamed at Aides after Being Told He Was Losing to Trump

'We don’t have time for him to be worried about whether or not people are saying things right or the poll numbers are where they should be...'

Posted by Contributing Author
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden reportedly berated and screamed at aides after being told he was losing to former President Donald Trump in the polls, according to NBC News.

The 81-year-old has allegedly grown more and more frustrated and anxious about his reelection bid as Trump’s lead in key swing states continues to grow. 

In one instance, after losing 100,000 Democratic primary votes in Michigan to the “uncommitted” option, Biden was “seething” and began shouting and swearing at campaign staffers who told him his continued support for Israel in its war against Hamas affected his numbers.

Since then, Biden has taken a hardline stance against Israel on several occasions, even dispatching Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to meddle in the country’s elections as Democrats attempt to pin blame on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Biden’s indecisiveness and taciturn support for Hamas.

The risky move, however, may backfire by further alienating Jewish voters, who see as clearly as Muslim voters that Biden is trying to play it up the middle for his own political protection.

The war began shortly after Biden unfroze billions of dollars in Iranian assets, which the rogue regime likely used to help funnel resources to Hamas terrorists for their Oct. 7 massacre in Israel, breaking a two-year ceasefire with the barbaric sneak attack.

After reports of Biden’s blowup began to leak, White House spokesman Andrew Bates insisted that the recent acrimony toward Netanyahu had nothing to do with Biden’s domestic woes.

“President Biden makes national security decisions based on the country’s national security needs alone—no other factor,” he claimed.

However, longtime Democrat strategist James Carville seemed to contradict that thinking in a February interview with former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“”They’re going to have to tell Bibi Netanyahu, ‘We’re not going to lose our election because you’re scared to go to jail,'” Carville said a day before the Michigan primary.

In addition to lashing out at Israel, Biden has also told staffers he feels “cocooned,” and that he wants to speak more with voters. However, his handlers continue to place significant constraints on his campaigning in order to “minimize the chances of a flub,” NBC News reported.

When asked whether Biden’s campaign intended to allow him to do more in-person campaigning, a source familiar with the matter said, “The president and his advisers have all been eager for him to be out there more and planned for that to take place at the start of the election year, as has been the norm for past incumbents seeking re-election.”

Meanwhile, others in his party are growing frustrated with his sagging poll numbers.

“Biden stood up in front of the whole world and said, ‘I’m ready. I’m the guy who can take down Donald Trump,’ so, he godd**n well better do it,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

“We don’t have time for him to be worried about whether or not people are saying things right or the poll numbers are where they should be,” Smith added. “I want focused energy and not defensive anger.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala Hooks Up w/ Rapper Fat Joe for Weed Roundtable
Next article
Google Interfered w/ Elections at Least 41 Times over Last 16 Years

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com