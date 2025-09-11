Thursday, September 11, 2025

Authorities Seek Help in Identifying Charlie Kirk’s Shooter, Offer $100,000 Reward

Utah DPS is encouraging anyone with information on the person to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit digital media tips to https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)
This undated combination of images provided provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. (Federal Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(, The Center Square) The Utah Department of Public Safety has released photos depicting the person of interest connected to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Although law enforcement uncovered the rifle used to kill Kirk during a Wednesday event at Utah Valley University, a manhunt for the shooter remains ongoing. Authorities had initially detained two individuals at different times following the shooting but released them after determining neither was involved.

Authorities in Utah are looking for this man in relation to Wednesday’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The two blurry images, circulated by Utah DPS Thursday, depict what appears to be a white male wearing sunglasses, a hat, and dark clothing. Authorities have not officially confirmed the person of interest’s race, sex, or age.

Utah DPS is encouraging anyone with information on the person to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit digital media tips to https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893.

The FBI is also offering up to $100,000 for “information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

Authorities in Utah are looking for this man in relation to the Wednesday assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder and ally of President Donald Trump took a bullet to the neck while speaking at his “American Comeback Tour” on UVU’s campus. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, leaving behind his wife and two children under the age of five.

School authorities traced the shots to the roof of the Losee Center, about 200 yards from the outdoor event.

Kirk’s death sent shockwaves across the political sphere, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemning the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Calling Kirk “a truly Great American Patriot,” Trump ordered all American flags to be lowered to half-mast until Sunday evening.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Compelling Investment Case for Platinum

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com