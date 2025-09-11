Authorities Seek Help in Identifying Charlie Kirk’s Shooter, Offer $100,000 Reward

(The Center Square) The Utah Department of Public Safety has released photos depicting the person of interest connected to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Although law enforcement uncovered the rifle used to kill Kirk during a Wednesday event at Utah Valley University, a manhunt for the shooter remains ongoing. Authorities had initially detained two individuals at different times following the shooting but released them after determining neither was involved.

Authorities in Utah are looking for this man in relation to Wednesday’s assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The two blurry images, circulated by Utah DPS Thursday, depict what appears to be a white male wearing sunglasses, a hat, and dark clothing. Authorities have not officially confirmed the person of interest’s race, sex, or age.

Utah DPS is encouraging anyone with information on the person to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit digital media tips to https://tips.fbi.gov/digitalmedia/f4507712a3b2893.

The FBI is also offering up to $100,000 for “information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk.”

The 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder and ally of President Donald Trump took a bullet to the neck while speaking at his “American Comeback Tour” on UVU’s campus. He was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, leaving behind his wife and two children under the age of five.

School authorities traced the shots to the roof of the Losee Center, about 200 yards from the outdoor event.

Kirk’s death sent shockwaves across the political sphere, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemning the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Calling Kirk “a truly Great American Patriot,” Trump ordered all American flags to be lowered to half-mast until Sunday evening.