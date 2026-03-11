As Many as 150 US Troops Wounded in Iran War So Far

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) As many as 150 US troops have been wounded in the war with Iran since it was launched by the US and Israel on February 28, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Prior to the report, the Pentagon had only said that eight US soldiers were “seriously wounded” and confirmed the deaths of eight US service members, including seven killed by Iranian counterattacks and one who died during an unspecified “medical emergency.”

After the Reuters report was published, the Pentagon acknowledged that at least 140 US troops had been injured. “Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell.

“The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care,” he added.

Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin said that she learned that the eight soldiers who are designated as “seriously injured” face life-threatening injuries.

Throughout the war, the message from President Trump and his top officials is that Americans should expect more US troops to be killed.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.