Ariz. AG Forced to Drop Lawsuit over 2020 Electors after Lawfare Plot Exposed

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Arizona’s Soros-funded attorney general, Kris Mayes, was forced to drop a long-running lawfare campaign targeting allies of President Donald Trump in an election conspiracy after she herself was exposed as being part of an anti-Trump election conspiracy.

“The prosecutor in Arizona has finally dropped the unjustified and unconstitutional charges against me and all my innocent co-defendants,” wrote former Trump lawyer and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “All the claims about falsifying data, electors et al was a part of the Democrat massive corruption of our previously world renowned justice system.”

The prosecutor in Arizona has finally dropped the unjustified and unconstitutional charges against me and all my innocent co-defendants. All the claims about falsifying data, electors et al was a part of the Democrat massive corruption of our previously world renowned justice… — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 18, 2026

Giuliani was notoriously served his indictment papers while celebrating his 80th birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2024.

Among his high-profile codefendants in the lawfare case were top Trump advisers Mark Meadows and Boris Epshteyn, as well as lawyers John Eastman and Jenna Ellis.

While many of them overlapped with the Fulton County, Georgia case, in which Trump also was a co-defendant, he was not personally indicted in Arizona.

However, the case also included indictments of top Arizona lawmakers and election officials who were accused of being “fake electors,” as well as Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of Turning Point USA, whose profile has risen considerably since last year’s assassination of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk.

The case claimed that the defendants conspired to violate the law by acting as alternate electors while the 2020 election in Arizona was still disputed and working its way through the legal system. However, precedent — most notably Hawaii’s use of alternate electors in the 1960 Kennedy–Nixon election — suggested that there was no legitimate legal violation.

That did not stop Mayes from trying her best to inflict punitive and financial damage on the lawfare victims, effectively turning the legal process into the punishment and imposing a chilling effect on those who would seek to challenge Democrat-supported outcomes in future Arizona elections.

Although the 2024 election results had largely rendered the case moot — with the main goal being to derail Trump’s reelection bid — the charges remained pending until last June, when the attorneys for co-defendant Christina Bobb, the Republican National Committee’s former counsel for election integrity, filed suit in Maricopa County seeking to disqualify Mayes on the grounds that she, herself, was colluding with the activist lawfare group States United Democracy Center, an organization backed by shady dark-money financiers such as the Democracy Fund.

“The Attorney General and her office have abused the laws regulating the use of outside counsel and has involved herself and her office in irreparable conflicts of interest,” Bobb’s June 4, 2025, court filing states. “As a result, she and her staff have violated their oaths of office under the Arizona Rules of Professional Conduct, while creating a significant appearance of impropriety, and should be disqualified from prosecuting this matter.”

The scheme reportedly was exposed due to an errant memo from States United that was filed by the AG’s office as part of an exhibit in the case.

Mayes’s own dark-money ties run deep. She received the maximum financial backing in her 2022 race from at least two of election-meddling oligarch George Soros’s family members: his son Jonathan and daughter-in-law Jennifer Allen–Soros.

After “winning” her own election by a dubious margin of only 280 votes (following an extended period of post-election vote-counting and legal wrangling), Mayes proceeded to target counties that sought to close election-integrity loopholes by requiring ballots to be hand-counted.

She also pursued criminal charges against individuals at the county level who had delayed her and corrupt Gov. Katie Hobbs’s certification and only agreed to it under extreme duress.

Ok. Mohave County official certifies the election UNDER DURESS "I have no choice but to vote 'Ave'

or will be arrested and charged with a felony"@katiehobbs is FORCING officials to certify an election, THREATENING THEM Katie is a TYRANT Does this bother anyone else? — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) November 29, 2022

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.