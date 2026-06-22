Monday, June 22, 2026

O’Keefe Exposes N.J. Antifa Cell that Includes ACLU Leaders, University Profs.

'The American people deserve to know when individuals involved in activist networks also hold positions within institutions that shape public policy, technology, education, and culture...'

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(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A new undercover investigation by James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group succeeded in infiltrating the Signal chats of a New Jersey Antifa cell — and made shocking discoveries about the domestic terror group’s membership.

Among those identified in the single cell were a radiology technician from Rutgers University, a Rutgers assistant professor, a director of Princeton’s Theological Seminary, a member of the American Civil Liberty Union’s board of directors, a former state-level Democratic candidate, and several researchers involved in the field of artificial intelligence.

“The American people deserve to know when individuals involved in activist networks also hold positions within institutions that shape public policy, technology, education, and culture,” OMG wrote in a press release.

OMG also debunked the claim that Antifa’s proponents often make that it is not an organization but an ideology. Such a designation would help the group to dodge federal charges of racketeering, conspiracy and sedition on top of the petty thuggery and localized crimes they commit.

“What we uncovered proves ANTIFA is not just an idea,” OMG wrote. “It is a network of real people organizing, coordinating, and operating inside America.”

Moreover, the investigation debunked claims made by CNN and other media outlets that Antifa’s extremism was “mostly peaceful” by documenting its support for violence.

“Inside the group’s Signal chats, members discussed plans for port blockades, riot activity, support networks for criminal defendants, road spikes, tire-slashing of New Jersey police vehicles, and ‘Ukrainian-style’ protest tactics,” OMG wrote. “They also celebrated acts of political violence, including Charlie Kirk’s assassination and hoped that past attempts on President Trump were successful.”

The reference to “Ukrainian-style” tactics may have been a veiled nod to the group’s ultimate objective of staging a domestic color revolution. Such tactics include the creation of fully operational tent cities rather than simply occupying a space, enabling long-term disruption.

The Ukrainian tactics also include engaging in active violence, such as the use of Molotov cocktails and improvised weaponry, that go well beyond passive resistance and civil disobedience, according to the Atlantic Council.

The specific cell infiltrated by OMG was instrumental in organizing the recent anti-ICE protests in Newark, N.J., including a takeover of the Delaney Hall detention facility, which forced the city’s Democrat mayor to impose a curfew and request police intervention.

Delaney Hall is just five miles from Newark Liberty International Airport, the 14th busiest air-travel hub in the U.S., with an estimated 50 million travelers per year passing through.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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