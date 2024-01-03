Are Dems Secretly Plotting to Vacation Biden to Death Before Election? Twitter Reacts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released photos exposed President Joe Biden’s noticeably red sunburn after a worry-free seven-day year end vacation to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new photos sparked concerns among some social media users, particularly considering Biden’s history of skin cancer removal in March 2023.

They put him in a beach chair and forgot about him again, didn’t they? https://t.co/czZaclgvxI — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) January 3, 2024

“March: Biden has skin cancer removed,” said writer John Hasson, before adding, “Today: ‘Biden departs St. Croix with wicked sunburn.’

Former Trump Campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh reacted to the images of Biden being sunburned, questioning whether the 81-years-old president was left unattended on the beach. “They put him in a beach chair and forgot about him again, didn’t they?” Murtaugh asked.

Why did Dr. Biden allow this to happen? https://t.co/5deH7Shdig — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2024

Podcast co-host Sean Haffner, also known as “Sean the Producer,” chimed in: “Really smart for a guy who has already had a few skin cancers removed to be getting *that* sunburned.”

OK, which morons let him just fall asleep on the beach? WTF. Elder abuse. https://t.co/7jcbhiNfgZ — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 3, 2024

Twitter user Kevin Dalton highlighted First Lady Jill Biden’s apparent lack of sun protection for the president. “Even a pretend doctor like Jill should know a dude with a history of skin cancer probably shouldn’t go full George Hamilton on vacation,” he said.

Really smart for a guy who has already had a few skin cancers removed to be getting *that* sunburned. https://t.co/lNERXXL0xr — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 3, 2024

Notably, the first lady accompanied the president on vacation. She also had skin cancer lesions removed from her skin in January 2023. Three months later, she encouraged Americans to undergo regular health screenings.

“Lo and behold, I got cancer in a routine checkup,” she shared during an interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, before calling on Americans to wear sunscreen.

“I spent so many summers at the Jersey Shore,” she added. “There I was on the beach. I was waitressing to get money for college, and I was in the sun every day.”

Indeed, the Bidens are avid sun lovers. Their New Year’s Eve vacation marked the latest holiday trip taken by the scandal-ridden president.

As reported by the NY Post, Biden spent more than a third of 2023 relaxing at his private Delaware residency, Camp David, or lavish multi-million dollar properties in Lake Tahoe, St. Croix or Nantucket Island.

Biden was famously photographed in Rehoboth Beach in Delaware last year. In 2023, he spent 90 days in Delaware, 22 days traveling, and 26 days at Camp David.

Responding to the extensive vacation days, the White House claimed that the president does not have to stay in D.C. to work, according to the NY Post.

“The President has taken 16 days of vacation this year, and even on those days, he has worked,” a White House spokesperson told the outlet.

“Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Americans saw the President hold a slew of foreign head of state calls before announcing a deal to release hostages from Gaza the very next day. The fact is: the President works every single day of the week whether he is in Washington, Delaware, Camp David, or anywhere else — and those around him and reporters who cover him closely know that,” the spokesperson added.