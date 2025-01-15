Quantcast
Wednesday, January 15, 2025

AOC Goes on Unhinged Rant after House Passes Bill to Protect Women’s Sports

'Biggoted folks love this bill. Assaulters love this bill, but also CEOs love this bill. Because Los Angeles is on fire right now, and this is the No. 1 priority this majority has...'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez / Photo by cornstalker (CC)

(Headline USA) “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., went on a two-minute rant on the House floor this week after the chamber voted to pass a bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports.

“Republicans who have … taken away the right of all women to choose and have control over their own body, who, as women are bleeding out in parking lots across the country, standing there, allowing us to die, now want to pretend today that they care about women!” Ocasio–Cortez said.

The Democrat went on to claim that the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act will subject young girls to sexual predators.

“And why? To open up gender, and yes, genital examinations into little girls of this country, in the so-called name of attacking trans girls!” she yelled.

Nowhere in the bill does it state that female athletes would be subject to genital examination in order to participate in sports.

“The majority right now says there’s no place in this bill that says it opens up for genital examinations,” Ocasio–Cortez admitted.

“Well, here’s the thing, there’s no enforcement mechanism in this bill,” she continued. “And when there is no enforcement mechanism, you open the door to every enforcement mechanism!” 

Throughout her rant, Ocasio–Cortez repeatedly insisted that “trans girls are girls.” 

She concluded it with a series of incoherent allegations about how the bill was loved by “bigots” and “assaulters” and, bizarrely, “CEOs.”

“Biggoted folks love this bill. Assaulters love this bill, but also CEOs love this bill,” she ranted. “Because Los Angeles is on fire right now, and this is the No. 1 priority this majority has.”

It is not clear how the Los Angeles wildfires relate to women’s sports.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act simply reaffirms that Title IX prohibits sex discrimination in education, including by eliminating athletic programs or sports specifically designated for women and girls by opening them up to male athletes. It passed the House after all 216 Republicans voted for it and now heads to the Republican-controlled Senate.

It follows an executive fiat by the Biden administration to rewrite the rules of the law, which was passed during the Nixon administration for the express purpose of combatting gender inequalities, and to effectively subvert its intention by allowing biological males identifying as women to assert privileged status.

The Biden administration’s attempted Title IX rewrite already was shut down by another colateral branch of government, the Judiciary.

