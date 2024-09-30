Announcing the Sound Money Fellowship: Promoting Sound Money Research

(Sound Money Defense League) The Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals Exchange are proud to announce the inaugural Sound Money Fellowship—a new program designed to foster advanced research in the field of sound money.

The two groups have set aside more than 100 ounces of physical gold (currently valued at approximately $260,000) to reward deserving students and researchers advancing original sound money analyses.

Building on the overwhelming popularity of the nation’s first gold-backed annual Sound Money Scholarship, the Sound Money Fellowship is open to graduate students, post-graduate students, and independent researchers.

The fellowship seeks to advance scholarship pertaining to sound money by encouraging in-depth exploration of monetary history, policy analysis, and comparative studies.

Each selected Sound Money Fellow will receive a stipend of $3,000 and will write three articles for publication (750-1000 words) as well as a research paper during a six-month period.

The writings and research of Sound Money Fellows will be featured on both the Sound Money Defense League and Money Metals’ websites, as well as in the prestigious Sound Money Review, an annual publication that highlights the contributions of our fellows while serving as a valuable resource for academics, policymakers, and the public.

“After almost a decade of receiving hundreds of thoughtful essays on sound money from students all over the world through our Sound Money Scholarship program, we are excited to expand our overall support and thought leadership through the Sound Money Fellowship,” said Jp Cortez, Executive Director of the Sound Money Defense League.

“Money Metals is excited to augment its efforts to cultivate the next generation of thought leaders as they make meaningful contributions to the discourse surrounding the monetary future of America, and the world,” said Money Metals president Stefan Gleason.

The application period for the 2025 Sound Money Fellowship is now open, with a deadline of December 31, 2024. For more information on the fellowship and how to apply, please visit www.moneymetals.com/fellowship or email [email protected].