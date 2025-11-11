Americans Report Strain From Increasing Household Debt

(Elyse S. Apel, The Center Square) More than half of U.S. households say they’re struggling with debt, according to a new WalletHub survey.

Total household debt increased to $18.59 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, which is $990 billion below the all-time 2008 high of $19.57 trillion.

Still, consumer debt is steadily rising for many, with more than two in five people expecting their household debt to increase in the next 12 months.

Chip Lupo, a writer and analyst for WalletHub, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview that the survey’s findings are very concerning.

“What stood out most to me about this survey is just how deeply Americans feel the weight of debt; not just financially, but emotionally and physically,” Lupo said. “More than half of households report struggling with debt; 36% feel ‘owned’ by credit card companies; and 38% say it affects their health. This combination of financial strain and personal stress is striking.”

The recently-released survey was done in conjunction with WalletHub’s Household Debt Report, which examined the latest economic data from the third quarter. Notably, the report found that the average American household had:

$108,425 in mortgage debt

$3,500 in home equity lines of credit debt

$13,727 in auto loan debt

$13,711 in student loan debt

$10,227 in credit card debt

$4,562 in other debt, which included personal loans and other financing

The survey sought to put these findings from the report in context. Across the nation, it found that American families are drowning in debt.

In total, 56% said their household is struggling with debt. Many don’t see an end in sight, with 46% anticipating they will still have debt when they die.

Credit card debt is causing the most strain for families, the survey found. In total, 46% of American households reported struggling with credit card debt the most, followed by mortgages at 23% and student loans at 13%.

Many pointed to high inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living as playing a role in their increasing debt.

“High inflation is seen as the primary driver of rising debt, and nearly half of Americans expect to carry debt to the grave,” Lupo said. “These figures highlight how critical it is for consumers to track their net worth and actively manage debt, especially credit card balances, as the survey shows that this is the most common source of financial stress.”