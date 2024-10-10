Afghan Who Allegedly Plotted Election Day Terrorism Was a CIA Contractor

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It looks like the FBI may have entrapped a former CIA contractor in a plot to commit a terrorist attack on Election Day.

The Justice Department announced this week the arrest of Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old Afghan man, alleging that he was planning an Election Day attack on crowded areas. Details of the case revealed that the plot was pushed by at least two FBI informants and an undercover agent—suggesting a typical bureau entrapment conspiracy.

On Wednesday, NBC News further revealed that Tawhedi was a CIA contractor in Afghanistan.

THREAD: A 27-year-old Afghanistan man living in Oklahoma and his juvenile brother-in-law have been arrested on terrorism and gun charges after allegedly planning to buy guns from what turned out to be two FBI Confidential Human Sources (CHS's) and one undercover FBI agent. pic.twitter.com/4BZaLwPalP — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) October 8, 2024

“The sources familiar with [Tawhedi’s] work in Afghanistan say he would have had minimal interaction with Americans and he was not a CIA informant or a member of the U.S.-trained and armed paramilitary force known as the “Zero Units.” Many of those fighters were evacuated to the U.S. after rigorous screening and vetting,” NBC reported.

NBC also reported that Tawhedi entered the U.S. in September 2021—in the wake of the Pentagon’s withdrawal from Afghanistan—on what’s known as humanitarian parole. That contradicts the DOJ’s claim that Tawhedi entered on a Special Immigrant Visa, which are given to Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan after they pass Homeland Security screening.

According to NBC, the CIA undertook its own evacuation operation of Afghans who worked for the agency.

The CIA reportedly declined to comment on the matter. The DHS also reportedly declined to comment, other than to say that “Afghan evacuees who sought to enter the United States were subject to multi layered screening and vetting against intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism information.”

Tawhedi was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA.