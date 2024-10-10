Quantcast
Thursday, October 10, 2024

Afghan Who Allegedly Plotted Election Day Terrorism Was a CIA Contractor

'The sources familiar with [Tawhedi’s] work in Afghanistan say he would have had minimal interaction with Americans and he was not a CIA informant or a member of the U.S.-trained and armed paramilitary force...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Central Intelligence Agency seal, CIA seal, logo
The seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Va./ PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) It looks like the FBI may have entrapped a former CIA contractor in a plot to commit a terrorist attack on Election Day.

The Justice Department announced this week the arrest of Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, a 27-year-old Afghan man, alleging that he was planning an Election Day attack on crowded areas. Details of the case revealed that the plot was pushed by at least two FBI informants and an undercover agent—suggesting a typical bureau entrapment conspiracy.

On Wednesday, NBC News further revealed that Tawhedi was a CIA contractor in Afghanistan.

“The sources familiar with [Tawhedi’s] work in Afghanistan say he would have had minimal interaction with Americans and he was not a CIA informant or a member of the U.S.-trained and armed paramilitary force known as the “Zero Units.” Many of those fighters were evacuated to the U.S. after rigorous screening and vetting,” NBC reported.

NBC also reported that Tawhedi entered the U.S. in September 2021—in the wake of the Pentagon’s withdrawal from Afghanistan—on what’s known as humanitarian parole. That contradicts the DOJ’s claim that Tawhedi entered on a Special Immigrant Visa, which are given to Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan after they pass Homeland Security screening.

According to NBC, the CIA undertook its own evacuation operation of Afghans who worked for the agency.

The CIA reportedly declined to comment on the matter. The DHS also reportedly declined to comment, other than to say that “Afghan evacuees who sought to enter the United States were subject to multi layered screening and vetting against intelligence, law enforcement, and counterterrorism information.”

Tawhedi was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and receiving a firearm to be used to commit a felony or a federal crime of terrorism, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trash-Panda Pandemic: Washington State ‘Karen’ Calls Cops on Swarm of Coons
Next article
Money Metals Midweek Memo: Silver’s Potential Amid Economic Shifts

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com