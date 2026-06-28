Sunday, June 28, 2026

Pro-Pedo Lawmaker Turned Away from ‘Pride’ Event Due to Support of Israel

'See the look on the Wiener guy's face? That's the realization that his Frankenstein ain't going back in the grave...'

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Scott Wiener
Scott Wiener / IMAGE: @decadimitry via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) One of the only lawmakers known to openly advocate on behalf of pedophile rights was turned away from a “Pride” celebration in San Francisco … due to his support for Israel.

State Sen. Scott Wiener was sent packing from a Trans March in Mission Dolores Park on Friday, during which he was booed off the stage and then filmed as he was escorted out.

“It’s sad because while he’s written some good legislation for queers, hes [sic] ultimately a genocidal-supporting center right shill,” claimed activist Dimitry Yakoushkin. “Trigger warning: broken man walking away defeated.”

Wiener, currently vying to replace retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. House, has been known for supporting outlandishly controversial bills — including 2020’s SB 145, which rolled back mandatory sex-offender registration for perpetrators up to age 27, provided they were not more than 10 years older than the victim. The law took effect in 2021.

Wiener claimed at the time that it was a win for gay rights.

“Currently, these youth are forced onto the registry for consensual sex — even if a judge doesn’t think it’s appropriate — in situations where straight youth are not,” he claimed.

However, giving grown adults carte blanche to groom and sodomize children as young as 8 was not the cause for outrage within the transgender community.

Rather, it was that Wiener, who is Jewish, condemned Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel as a “genocidal pogrom.”

To be clear, Wiener has been openly critical of current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as the ongoing military operations being waged by Israel. However, he also acknowledges his support for a two-state solution.

San Francisco leftists have previously complained that Wiener is too “moderate” due to his support for development projects that have displaced lower-income and homeless members of the LGBT community.

“The trans community is under enormous pressure and is disproportionately impacted by housing, homelessness and violence,” he told the Bay Area Register on Friday.

Yet, “to attack elected officials who have worked many years to help the trans community is unwarranted,” he added.

Several other elected officials were booed at the march, which featured members of Antifa in full black bloc spray-painting security cameras.

Amid festive “Pride” chants of “Free Palestine” and “Blue Lives Murder,” Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, both Democrats, were jeered by name.

The  comes as Democrats’ reckless pivot toward extremism and pro-communist rhetoric have begun to backfire stupendously.

Just days before being defeated in his New York reelection primary, Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., the lawyer who led impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, was put on social-media blast by a Muslim coffeeshop.

Poetica Coffee publicly shamed Goldman for his support of Israel and refunded him the $9.82 for an earlier purchase he made while with his 7-year-old daughter.

“We don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers, or anyone in between,” it wrote on its Instagram account.

Like Goldman, several other incumbent lawmakers in New York who were by no means moderate got replaced by pro-Palestinian extremist in last week’s primary.

Spencer Pratt — the former Los Angeles mayoral candidate who recently lost his race, under dubious circumstances, to two averred communists — noted the slippery slope that leftists were teetering over in their effort to go farther and farther to the fringes.

“See the look on the Wiener guy’s face? That’s the realization that his Frankenstein ain’t going back in the grave,” Pratt wrote. “Every communist revolutionary thinks they’ll have a seat at the table of power…in reality, they’re always the first against the wall.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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